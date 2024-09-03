A Fantastic Journey to Kazania and other short films

Young filmmakers from the BRICS countries have gathered to make a film in a week

Photo: Радиф Кашапов

The sixth international project Cinema in 7 Days has started in Kazan, this time with participants from all BRICS countries. Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova and the general producer of the project Stanislav Ershov smashed a plate on which all participants and organisers signed.

Shooting in Kazan — and in Almetyevsk

For the first time, the project, when a film is shot in seven days in Kazan, took place in September 2019. Cinematographers from Iran, China, Mongolia, France, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Switzerland took part in it, and Russia won with the film Futurum by Georgy Danilyants and the film The Riddle: one has no face, the other has infinitely many; one looks forward to die, the other looks back to live. The following year, the films were shown at the Tampere Short Film Festival and at the opening of the Window to Europe festival. In addition, these films were screened in 2021.

The project was done even in the pandemic years, having mastered shooting remotely. Several films were successful at festivals, for example, Aigul by Dimitris Argiriou — the work participated in two dozen competitions and won at the CinemaKing International Film Festival in Bangladesh.

For the seventh time, the guests were gathered on the terrace of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan overlooking the Millennium Bridge, Elmay Park (and noise screens). Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova told in detail that there were four UNESCO sites in the republic and invited the guests to the Uram Park, specifying that they would not have to participate in high-risk training.

By invitation only

As Stanislav Ershov, the general producer of the project, explained, films are expected from the participants by noon on September 5, more precisely, draft versions (Ershov called them “work-in-progress”). In closed mode, the participants will see them that evening. This format was explained by that then the authors will be able to apply with films to festivals, for which the right of “first screening” is sometimes very important.

On September 6, at the opening ceremony of the Altyn Minbar International Festival in Kazan, the winners will be determined by a jury with cinematographers from the BRICS countries. The main prize is 500,000 rubles, for the second place — 300,000 rubles, the third — 200,000 rubles.

Synopses were accepted from February 1 to March 31. Scenarios — from April 1 to May 31. Films should not be longer than 7 minutes. The Organising Committee covers the costs of visa processing, economy class flights, accommodation in two standard hotel rooms (at least 3 stars) for three team members, and also provides meals during the duration of the event.

As it is indicated in the conditions, the film crews will be in well-known Tatarstan locations that should be visible in the final version — this is the Kremlin, the Kamalovsky Theatre, Sviyazhsk, and, for example, the Lyadsky Garden, and the Ushkova house. This time, Tatneft supports the week-long film marathon along with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, so 10 teams will shoot from August 30 not only in Kazan, but also in Almetyevsk. The Oilman Day on September 1 was mentioned separately.

It is clear that the scripts for the films are already ready. These are Animals by Rodrigo de Medeiros (Brazil), A Fantastic Journey to Kazania by Yu Yang (China), Autumn on a Summer Day by Essam Haider (Egypt), Bus Ride by Sainat Uskaikar (India), Cities change, but people don't by Ata Moabi (Iran), Petals of the Past by Ayesha Abuelenin (Saudi Arabia), Photography by Lorenzo Dampier (South Africa), Echoes of Yesterday by Tork Nabih (UAE). Ilya Severov, known, for example, for the thriller The Last Button 2, represents Russia with the short film I Love. And Tatarstan with the script Fields — Daniil Yemelyanov. He and Alexey Barykin went to shoot in Lisichansk, and this year The Road assembled on the basis of these filming was screened in Mir.

Filming began traditionally — with plate breaking. Радиф Кашапов / realnoevremya.ru

“This is a super training in cinema art”



“In my opinion, Cinema in 7 Days is what is called 'soft power' in politics: talented, well-known creative people come to us, work here, admire our city, and then return to their countries and tell us how they liked Russia and Tatarstan. These cultural contacts work after the project, and films shot in Tatarstan are then actually watched in many countries. I think this is important," says Alexey Barykin, the project director.

“Another great benefit that Cinema in 7 Days brings to Kazan is an incredibly effective practice for young filmmakers from Tatarstan," Barykin continues. “This is a big challenge for them, they have a hard time, but in a short period of time they grow incredibly professionally. This is a super training in cinema, which allows them to grow into two heads at once in a short time. Moreover, they get the experience of international co-production in different languages! After each Cinema in 7 Days project, several dozen people appear in Tatarstan who are able to work on film projects of any scale. Almost everyone who participated in our competition stayed to work in the film industry, including in Moscow, at large studios. It's worth a lot.”

A small drop of tar in a barrel of honey is that, for example, on Kinopoisk one can see only two trailers for two reporting contests. The organisers found it difficult to answer whether it is possible to find films filmed in Kazan (which, of course, also have tourist potential) in free access. But they promised to think about it.

