Maintenance of gardens, parks and squares to cost 28m for Kazan

Photo: Максим Платонов

The Urban Production Trust of Water and Green Activity is looking for a contractor that will take care of gardens, parks and squares in Kazan. 28,150.400 rubles will be allocated for this from the city budget. The price includes all the costs of the executor, including insurance, taxes, duties and other mandatory payments, contribution made to extra-budgetary fund.



The list of works includes regular cleaning of pavements, waste collection from roads, ice removal, disposal and repair of bins, regular cleaning of elements (fences, bus stops, walls, concrete facilities, road signs), removal of illegal ads and letterings. 40 people are required for this job.



Five squares will be improved in Aviastroitelny District, 42 — in Vakhitovsky, 9 — in Kirovsky, 12 — in Moskovsky, 16 — in Novo-Savinovsky, 19 — in Privolzhsky, 14 — in Sovetsky.

Earlier, Realnoe Vremya found out that the maintenance of green fences in the Kazan Kremlin would cost 20,38 million rubles. The terms of reference for a would-be contractor includes 56 types of works, the deadline is from the contract signing till 31 October 2024.