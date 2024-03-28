Demand for office purchase and rent is up in Kazan, together with prices

Photo: Максим Платонов

Demand for office rent in Kazan is 3% up compared to February 2023. At the same time, supply in the segment is 42% down. The interest in buying offices in Kazan also increased by 11% over the year, while supply in this segment is 13% lower, read analysis of Avito Real Estate.

The average rent of a square metre in Kazan is now 1,000 rubles as of February 2024. At the same time, the cost of such an area is 119,000.

Supply of offices in Russia is 7% higher. It is more notable is Moscow, by 36%, Nocosibirsk and Omsk (35% in both cities). However, a square metre of an office in the country is 43% more expensive. Rent cost is also 50% higher in the country over the year.

The highest prices for offices are found in Moscow and Saint Petersburg — 324,000 and 160,000 per square metre respectively. Kazan and Krasnodar shared third position of this rating — 199,000 rubles per square metre. The cheapest price was found in Saratov — 42,000 rubles per square metre, Yaroslavl has 47,000 and Tula does 48,000 rubles.

Realnoe Vremya analysed the housing market in Kazan — a studio rent price in the city varies from 12,000 to 70,000, while the average rent cost of a two-bedroom flat in Kazan is 39,096 rubles.