Best young scientists of Tatarstan in 2023 recognised in Kazan

Photo: Шакирова Галия

The results of the 14th Best Young Scientist of the Republic of Tatarstan contest have been summed up in Kazan. It has been held since 2010 to encourage young scientists who have made a great contribution to the development of fundamental and applied science. Traditionally, the best are determined in seven categories:



Best young scientist in natural sciences;

Best young scientist in technical sciences;

Best young scientist in socio-humanities;

Best graduate student in natural sciences;

Best graduate student in technical sciences;

Best graduate student in socio-humanities;

Best young scientist in manufacturing industry.

“This competition is especially relevant in the Year of Science and Technology in the Republic of Tatarstan. Certainly, we pay great attention to this, because we must and can create different conditions for different young people who develop in creativity, in sports, and, of course, in science. Today we honour the best scientists... More than 250 applications were submitted, but three people were selected for the final in seven nominations," said Regional Minister of Youth Affairs Rinat Sadykov, adding that “young scientists will receive quite good prizes”.

More than 250 applications were submitted, but three people were selected for the final in seven nominations," said Regional Minister of Youth Affairs Rinat Sadykov Шакирова Галия / realnoevremya.ru

According to him, the winner of the third place this year received 50 thousand, the second — 75 thousand, and the first — 95 thousand rubles.



Let us remind that in mid-January of this year, President of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan Rifkat Minnikhanov, speaking at the final meeting of the board of the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, focused on that the prize fund in two republican competitions, The Best Young Scientist and The Best Young Teacher, is incomparable.

“At the moment, the maximum amount in the competition [Young Scientist] is up to 95 thousand rubles. Whereas for the first place in the competition The Best Young Teacher, the prize is 500 thousand rubles. It is necessary to raise the status of The Best Young Scientist competition, strengthen the composition of the founders, revise the regulations, consider the possibility of involving the government and connecting the Academy of Sciences to the number of organisers," Minnikhanov stated then.

“The 24 youth laboratories existing in Tatarstan are clearly not enough," Rifkat Minnikhanov said Шакирова Галия / realnoevremya.ru

Answering a question from Realnoe Vremya about how the work in this direction is going, Sadykov vaguely hinted that the prizes for the winners of the next competition will be larger.



“This is our common dialogue — the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Ministry of Youth Policy... I think that within the framework of the Year of Science, we will significantly grow here in the republic and the level of this competition will be further increased next year," the Minister of Youth Affairs assured.

The president of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan himself again touched upon the financial side of the scientific issue:

“We [at the Academy of Sciences] are trying to ensure coordination of issues of technological entrepreneurship. The question always arises: “Why go to science?" According to opinion polls, about 34-40% say that it is not for the sake of money, but for the sake of interest. But if you work from morning to evening, do you need money? They do. Therefore, a good salary is needed, respectively. This is a little more difficult. But we have various types of startups, grants, and support at the level of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan," Rifkat Minnikhanov recalled.

“Universities will actively participate, and our young scientists will also find their place there in the form of startups," Minnikhanov said Шакирова Галия / realnoevremya.ru

Besides, he noted that the 24 youth laboratories in Tatarstan are clearly not enough:

“There are only 740 in Russia. In Tatarstan — three. There should be more of them. Because today, for several years [there will be] guaranteed funding from the federal authorities," Minnikhanov said.

The president of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan also announced the Russian Venture Forum, which will be held in April.

“I can't help but say that. Because it is tied to technological entrepreneurship, and we emphasise that universities will actively participate. And our young scientists will also find their place there in the form of startups, which will be supported by investors, business angels who have come to this site," he concluded.

Moreover, the projects of the majority of young scientists of the republic, including the winners and finalists of the competition, are made, as they say, “turnkey”.

“If we are talking about techies, then we can say that 90% of projects that have their own practical application and implementation. One of the most significant indicators for techies in evaluating these works is the implementation. If we talk about fundamental physics, we see that they also already have some of their own innovative moments," said Yulia Kareeva, chairman of the Movement of Young Scientists and Specialists of the Republic of Tatarstan.

According to Yulia Kareeva, this year the level of works submitted to the competition was very high Шакирова Галия / realnoevremya.ru

According to her, this year the level of works submitted to the competition is very high.



“Every year the work is completely different, different directions, starting from the humanities — pedagogy, history, psychology, continuing with natural sciences — physics, chemistry, mathematics. If we talk about technical: a lot of construction, road, chemistry, oil. All directions are involved. This year <...> there is a very high level of work. The first stage [correspondence] was very difficult to select 35 children who will go on a full-time tour <...> There are many universities in our republic. Whatever direction you take, everything is developing, and it is developing actively," Kareeva added.

In addition to young scientists, 15 students of republican universities received scholarships from the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan.

“I will get 2,300 per month during the semester. After deducting taxes, it is about 10 thousand rubles," one of the owners of such an incentive told Realnoe Vremya.