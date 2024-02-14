105 medical institutions to be overhauled in Tatarstan in 2024

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Oleg Tikhonov

As Realnoe Vremya found out, a massive renovation of healthcare facilities is expected in Tatarstan this year. For example, by December, major repairs will have been carried out in 105 medical institutions at once, which will include: hospitals, adult and children's polyclinics, as well as paramedic and obstetric centers (FAPs). The cost of the contract is estimated at 312.2 million rubles, which will be allocated from the republican and federal budgets.

The most expensive object is the Bazar-Matakskaya CRH



The list of places where the overhaul of medical facilities will be carried out includes 30 municipalities of the republic — districts and urban districts. For example, two polyclinic departments of the hospital No. 16, the clinic of the medical university, as well as the children's polyclinic No. 9 and its branch will be updated in Kazan. They alone will account for almost 30 million rubles of the total amount.

The most expensive facility in the entire contract was the polyclinic of the Bazarno-Matak Central district hospital of the Alkeevsky district — it is planned to spend 34.7 million rubles on its repair. This is by 4.7 million rubles, or 15.6% more than the amount allocated for all facilities in the capital of Tatarstan.

The Kazan clinic of the medical university is in second place, for which 10 million rubles have been allocated, the Naberezhnye Chelny polyclinic No. 4 is in third place — 9.9 million rubles.

realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov

The contractor will carry out a complex of construction and installation works at each of the facilities, along with engineering and technical support, as well as finishing work with the replacement of doorways and the installation of partitions.



In 2023, half a billion was allocated for the repair of six facilities alone

Let u remind that last year in Tatarstan, 508.9 million rubles were allocated for the overhaul of only six medical institutions. At that time, the most expensive facility was the second medical building of the Nizhnekamsk Central District Multidisciplinary Hospital. 335 million rubles were allocated for it, and the source of funding was only the republican budget.

New ventilation, heating and sewerage systems were installed in the building, as well as elevators, video surveillance cameras and an alarm system. Besides, the contractor had to purchase all the necessary furniture and equipment on their own.

The list of objects also includes:

polyclinic of the Mamadysh CRH — 16.1 million rubles;

surgical department of the Mamadysh CRH — 45.8 million rubles;

The Center for Psychological and Pedagogical Assistance in Zelenodolsk — 10 million rubles;

buildings of inpatient departments No. 1, 2, 3 of the Kazan Clinical Narcological Dispensary — 92.7 million rubles;

Buinsk Medical School — 9.1 million rubles.

realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov

Last year, major repairs were carried out at 191 healthcare facilities



In total, 119 billion rubles were spent on healthcare in Tatarstan last year. With this money, medical facilities were built and repaired, equipment was purchased and much more.

More than 14 billion rubles were spent during the construction and reconstruction of medical institutions. In total, 53 FAPs, two polyclinics, and one general practice center were built. Major repairs were carried out at 191 healthcare facilities.

realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov

It should be recalled that during the current year, within the framework of the national Healthcare project, construction and repair of 128 medical facilities in the republic are planned. Two polyclinics, a general practitioner's center and 20 FAPs will be built in Tatarstan. Another 28 FAPs will be built with republican funds. Also, within the framework of the national project, major repairs of 82 FAPs and 23 medical institutions are planned.

