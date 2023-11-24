Rosprirodnadzor Department accepts 336 complaints about air quality in Kazan since beginning of the year

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Since the beginning of this year, the Volga-Kama Interregional Department of Rosprirodnadzor has received 336 appeals from residents of Kazan about air pollution. This was announced at a press conference on air quality in the Northern zone of the city by the acting deputy head of the department, Bulat Akhmadiev.



“However, the receipt of appeals was uneven. Statistics indicate that in certain periods there were more or less of them. For example, there have been much fewer of them in recent months," he said.

The specialists of the department carried out 1,648 control measures, including 54 in the Northern zone of Kazan. 260 unscheduled inspections, 378 compliance observations, and 965 field surveys were also organised.

realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Let us remind that this month the Laishevsky District Court granted the claim of the territorial department of the Rospotrebnadzor Administration for Tatarstan to the poultry complex Ak Bars (part of the holding of Ivan Egorov of the same name), recognising its actions for non-compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements in the residential area illegal. Whether the population is satisfied with the court's decision and what next step active citizens intend to take — in the material of Realnoe Vremya.