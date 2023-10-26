Over 20bn rubles to be spent to repair blocks of flats until 2026

Photo: realnoevremya.ru (archive)

As Realnoe Vremya found out, the total amount of money allocated for a short-term plan for repairing shared property in Tatarstan blocks of flats is 6.6% up. So 20.1 billion rubles will be spent on these goals from 2023 to 2025.

According to a previous document published on 27 March this year, the sum designed for the plan was to reach 18.8 billion rubles. As for the services this money will be spent on, repair of engineering networks inside blocks of flats showed a serious price growth — 5.3 billion rubles. To compare, it was assumed earlier that it would cost 4.6 billion rubles. Moreover, repair of heat supply networks turned out to be the most expensive one — 2.1 billion (1.7 billion earlier).

Also, repair of underground amenities 70.3 million rubles were supposed to be allocated for first and now it will receive 100 million rubles also seriously became expensive.

For instance, 99 million were planned to be spent to repair the foundation, now only 49.8 million rubles. Only installation of resource meters hasn’t changed — 3.1 million rubles.

realnoevremya.ru (archive)



It should be reminded that earlier this week Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Utilities of Tatarstan Marat Ayzatullin claimed that less than 1% of works are left in the republic to completely finish major repairs in blocks of flats and social and cultural facilities.



The completion in 23 blocks of flats where contractors continue working is over 84%. 702 blocks are fully ready, including 96 facilities where a total of 257 lifts were replaced. The completed buildings includes 27 blocks of flats in six municipalities that have been delivered in the last two weeks.