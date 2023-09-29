Forbes names Kazan as Russia’s seventh city for business

Forbes added Kazan to a list of Russia’s best cities for running a business. The Tatarstan capital ranks seventh giving way to Krasnodar, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Tyumen, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok.

Kazan scored 57 points. Vladivostok is just 0.9 points ahead. The leader of the rating — Krasnodar — got 64.6 points. Moscow and Saint Petersburg are traditionally not on the list.

It is said that 288 billion rubles were invested in the city’s capital. The share of small and midsize businesses in the economy account for 42.2%. The average salary in Kazan, according to Forbes, is 68.165 rubles.

The rating in general includes 30 Russian cities. Perm is last scoring 51.9 points.

The Forbes rating of Russia’s best cities for business has the the sixth and first in 10 years. Its latest edition was in 2013. Kazan was ninth then. Kaliningrad, Ufa, Krasnodar, Tomsk, Omsk, Tolyatti, Irkutsk and Kemerovo occupied from the first to the seventh positions. Saratov finished tenth.

Forbes wrote that the Republic of Tattooed was full of different real estate properties under construction. As early as mid-2000s, retail specialists noted an excess of shopping malla in the city. However, it is relatively easy to get a parcel in Kazan. Kazan handed out construction contracts preparing for the World Summer Universiade. However, companies from other cities received only 7% of the budget.

In the very first rating of the best cities for Tatarstan in 2008, Kazan ranked third following Krasnodar and Kaliningrad. In 2009, the Tatarstan capital was up in second place, same Krasnodar fell to 15th position. In 2011, Forbes decided to publish a rating of regions instead of a rating of cities — Tatarstan was first. A year later, in 2012, the newspaper resumed its ranking Kazan was eight.

It should be reminded that Kazan was third in a intelligence product rating of Russian cities. In the Biggest Cities category, it followed only Moscow and Saint Petersburg.