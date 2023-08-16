Illumination problem of Kazan settlements planned to be solved in five years — 400m rubles needed

With existing funding, the illumination problem of Kazan streets in settlements will be solved in five years. Vice head of the city’s Executive Committee Iskander Giniyatullin said this at a Business Monday meeting.

“The cost of outdoor illumination networks changes with the rise in new streets in the city’s settlements, the appearance of new settlements as well as the change of prices for modern lighting equipment. Today Kazan settlements have yet 230 streets with no centralised illumination. Around 400 million rubles are needed to lay the networks, piles and street lights. With the existing funding, this task will be done during five years,” he said.

Iskander Giniyatullin reminded the audience that in 2021, 56% of Kazan settlement streets were provided with streetlights. Nowadays the indicator has reached 70%.

Vice head of the Kazan Executive Committee Igor Kulyazhev said that over 40 million rubles would be spent on the restoration of streetlight in urban settlements. More than 1,400 LED energy-saving lights will be installed in 41 settlements for this sum.

In March, Director General of Kazenergo Rustam Abdulkhakov said that 155 million rubles were needed to solve the problem of deficient illumination of Kazan settlements. 1,467 streetlights were installed in 33 settlements last year. The funding of works topped 43 million rubles.