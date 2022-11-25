State Council of Tatarstan adopts law on budget of the republic for 2023-2025

The State Council of Tatarstan has adopted the law on budget of the republic for 2023-2025. It has been submitted sent for signature to the president of the republic, Rustam Minnikhanov.



Next year the revenues will amount to 343,8 billion rubles, expenses — 370,9 billion, deficit — 27,1 billion rubles.

In 2024, revenues will reach 367,3 billion rubles, expenses — 394,5 billion, deficit — 27,2 billion.

In 2025, revenues are planned at the level of 366,9 billion rubles, expenses — 394,2 billion, deficit — 27,4 billion.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru

Let us remind that in September, the Cabinet of Ministers of Tatarstan approved the main parameters of the forecast of socio-economic development of the republic for 2023-2025.



According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers also decided to take into account the forecast of the consolidated budget and the draft budget of the territorial compulsory health insurance fund.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy of the republic have been instructed to submit the draft law “On the budget of Tatarstan for 2023 and for the planning period of 2024 and 2025" to the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration by September 22.

In the same month, it was reported that in the republic the total amount of tax and non-tax revenues of the consolidated budget for 2023 is projected at 342,5 billion rubles, for 2024 — 366,3 billion rubles, for 2025 — 390,9 billion rubles.

The income tax in 2023 will amount to 103,1 billion rubles. The receipt of personal income tax to the consolidated budget of Tatarstan in 2023 is projected to amount to 116,8 billion rubles.

The forecast for the receipt of excise taxes in the consolidated budget amounted to 37,9 billion rubles. Tax receipts in 2023 may amount to 31,2 billion rubles. Land tax receipts are expected to amount to 8,3 billion rubles, transport tax — in the amount of 6,6 billion rubles.