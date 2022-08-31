Record numbers: TAIF-NK presents its products at gas and petrochemical forum

One of the largest oil, gas and petrochemical forums opened at Kazan Expo International Exhibition Centre. Besides a three-day business programme, a plenary session with Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, leading federal experts and the biggest exhibition of accomplishments and developments of the oil and gas sector TatOilExpo are scheduled here. TAIF-NK JSC — one of the leading oil refineries of Russia — traditionally participates in it. Read more in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

“To unite efforts to cope with the consequences of the current crisis”

TatOilExpo gas and petrochemical exhibition is taking place at Kazan Expo on an area of more than 10,000 square metres. Producers and suppliers of gas and oil equipment, oil corporations and holdings, gas producers and processing enterprises are among the exhibitors.

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov participated in a solemn opening ceremony of the event. According to him, the gas and petrochemical forum will help unite efforts to cope with the crisis.

“Our interaction, exchange of opinions, groundwork at such events gives us confidence about the development of friendly contacts. I am convinced that the forum will become an effective instrument to establish new business contacts, unite efforts to cope with the consequences of the current crisis,” he said.

The minister of energy and infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates was among honourable guests. Suhail Mohammed Al Mazroui thanked Rustam Minnikhanov for the invitation.

He stressed that this proposal was valuable because he was familiarising himself with new methods of development in this area. The relationships are important and long-term.

President of the Russian Union of Oil and Gas Workers Gennady Shmal noted Tatarstan’s contribution to the development of the oil and gas sector.

“Each time we are in Kazan is a big holiday for the whole oil and gas community. These moments are especially important now — amid Western sanctions. We are solving problems of how to survive the tough situation. I will say it directly — we will survive. Our oil and gas complex operates stably, solved problems for the economy and what export needs,” he said confidently.

More than 90% of light oil product recovery

After a welcoming speech, Rustam Minnikhanov and guests of the forum attended a specialised exhibition. 200 companies representing 25 Russian regions and four foreign countries are participating in it this year.

TAIF-NK JSC — Russia’s leading oil refinery in light oil product production from oil and gas and technological sophistication of units — traditionally put up its stand. It includes an oil refinery, petrol plant and the Heavy Residues High Conversion Facility. The oil feedstock processing capacity is 8,3 million tonnes a year.

Director General of TAIF-NK JSC Maxim Novikov told the honourable guests about the activity of the enterprise in detail. According to him, TAIF-NK JSC is the only company in the world to process heavy oil producing more than 90% of light oil products.

“The main objective of TAIF-NK JSC is to expand the recovery of light oil products as much as possible. The average result achieved in the enterprise is more 90%, in August, this number was 93,5%. This is the best number in the world. There aren’t such units anywhere in general where heavy oil is processed and such an amount of light oil products are made. This year, sulphur recovery has achieved 87%. All the sulphur arriving for processing in oil is recovered, 99,99% is processed. Then it becomes a commodity and is sent to consumers,” Maxim Novikov stressed.

LHG, straight run petrol RON92, RON95 petrol, jet fuel, EURO5, EURO6 diesel fuel, PBB and construction bitumen, granular sulphur 99,99% are key products made by the company.

The domestic market is a priority outlet. The share of the Russian market has grown by 32% since 2019. In the last seven months of 2022, product sale in the domestic market compared to export rose by 24% (36% in the foreign market, 62% in the domestic).

According to Director General of TAIF-NK JSC Maxim Novikov, the company intensively works to substitute foreign reagent catalysts, additives and spare parts.

“We managed to do laboratory, pilot tests. A cracking catalyst made in Germany was replaced in the catalytic cracking unit in Petrol Plant. Foreign coal is being replaced with Russian. There was established the process of search and purchase of Russian analogues of foreign spare parts of equipment and its components. The most important thing is to find a reliable partner who can qualitatively measure a part, make and support its launch in related units,” he said.

More taxes and lower hydrocarbon footprint

TAIF-NK JSC routinely and effectively works to improve the environment in the region. The enterprise pays special attention to such programmes as Clean Air, Clean Water, an integrated waste management system and the launch of standard and technical documentation.

The enterprise gradually reduces emissions into the atmosphere, including by reusing waste gases as much as possible in the production or as fuel. A fall in the total amount of emissions in the last five years has been 17%.

Also, it fully switched a closed water use system and minimised the use of river water of the oil refinery and the Heavy Residues High Conversion Facility. Thanks to the reuse, river water consumption is 10,5 million cubic metres, which is comparable with the size of Kaban Lake in Kazan.

Higher taxes are another indicator of successful work of TAIF-NK. In 2021, 23,1 billion rubles were paid to all budget levels

“Higher taxes are another indicator of successful work of TAIF-NK. In 2021, 23,1 billion rubles were paid to all budget levels, of which 4 billion were paid to the Tatarstan budget, which is three times more than in 2020. Taxes paid to the Tatarstan budget in 2022 are forecasted to increase by 2 billion rubles,” stressed Maxim Novikov.

The company plans to continue implementing current and new projects aimed to improve and upgrade existing plants, introduce eco-friendly, energy saving technologies.

