Minnikhanov: Tatarstan takes a special strategic position in relations between Russia and Turkmenistan

Photo: Tatarstan president’s press service

Tatarstan takes a special strategic position in relations between Russia and Turkmenistan. President of the republic Rustam Minnikhanov said about this after a meeting with his Turkmen colleague Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

Minnikhanov specified that the role of the republic in Russian-Turkmen relations is linked with projects of such companies as KAMAZ and Tatneft and others. Also, the sides discussed the possibilities of strategic partnership in helicopter supplies and joint work on shipbuilding at the meeting.

Photo: Tatarstan president’s press service

“And I have to say that I always hear only good reviews of Turkmen students, there are about 5,000. It is some link between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan,” added Minnikhanov.

A day earlier, the Tatarstan president arrived in Rukhiyet Palace in Turkmenistan. He personally congratulated Berdimuhamedow on his victory at the presidential elections. It should be reminded that the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Turkmenistan is celebrated this year.