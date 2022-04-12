3 tanks, 5 IFVs, 42 prisoners: night penetration of Ukrainian military from enterprise in Mariupol thwarted

Photo: a video screenshot of the Ministry of Defence of Russia

About 100 people wanted to leave Mariupol

Last night in Mariupol, the remaining units of Ukrainian troops surrounded on the territory of the Illich Steel and Iron Works attempted to escape from the city, but it was thwarted by Russian servicemen. This was reported in the Ministry of Defence of Russia, reporting on the progress of the special operation in Ukraine.

Up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen with armored vehicles wanted to leave the city in the northern direction, but they were stopped by air strikes and artillery. As a result, three Ukrainian tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, seven cars and up to 50 personnel were destroyed. Another 42 Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily laid down their weapons and surrendered.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, 130 Ukrainian aircraft have been destroyed

Also last night, with the help of high-precision missiles, the Russian Armed Forces hit an ammunition depot and a protected hangar with Ukrainian aviation equipment at the Starokostiantyniv Air Base in the Khmelnytskyi region, as well as an ammunition depot near the settlement of Gavrilovka, Kyiv region.

The air forces destroyed 32 military facilities of Ukraine. Among them:

Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system near Novomykhailivka;

radar illumination and guidance of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the area of Zolotarevka;

one command post;

18 areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment.

Photo: a video screenshot of the Ministry of Defence of Russia

Air defence systems shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles in the air near Berdyansk and Melitopol.



In total, 130 aircraft, 99 helicopters, 244 anti-aircraft missile systems, 443 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,139 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 241 multiple rocket launchers, 917 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 2,046 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.

