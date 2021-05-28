Dmitry Konov: 'Nizhnekamskneftekhim is the most professional rubber production team in Russia'

Photo: Roman Khasaev

Celebrations dedicated to the republican Chemist's Day have been held in Nizhnekamsk. Rustam Minnikhanov congratulated the representatives of the chemical and petrochemical industry. The head of Tatarstan visited the industrial site of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, launched the production of new types of products — DSSK and TEP. The official event dedicated to Chemist's Day has been held at Neftekhim Arena. The best employees of the industry were awarded state awards. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Petrochemistry Centre of Tatarstan



That day, Neftekhim Arena Ice Palace is no less bright and memorable than during hockey matches. On the stands — the leading workers of the chemical industry of Tatarstan. On the stage — the best creative teams. Chemist's Day is one of the most significant holidays for the republic as an industrial region of Russia.

The event was traditionally organised by one of the leading petrochemical companies in Russia — Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

Festive event dedicated to Chemist's Day was held at Neftekhim Arena Ice Palace

Tatarstan authorities, as well as top managers of TAIF and SIBUR, including Dmitry Konov, the chairperson of the management board of SIBUR Holding PJSC, arrived in Nizhnekamsk to celebrate Chemist's Day. The leaders of the industry were met by the students of the Nizhnekamsk Institute of Chemistry and Technology, organising a kind of flash mob for them.



Before the concert programme, the VIP guests visited the exhibition of achievements of enterprises and innovative products of the Republic of Tatarstan, which was organised in the lobby of Neftekhim Arena. The latest developments in the field of petrochemistry, environmental protection, and innovative technologies were presented here.



Ildar Akhmetov, the director of the Nizhnekamsk Institute of Chemistry and Technology, where future petrochemists are trained, spoke about the mission of the educational institution and development plans.

“In the next five years, the enterprises of the Nizhnekamsk district alone will need more than 8,000 new employees. Unfortunately, to date, only 21% of eleventh graders remain in Nizhnekamsk and link their fate with their hometown. We have analysed and identified three main areas that will improve the situation. These are education, science and infrastructure. About 15 strategic tasks that we must solve have been formed. However, the solution of standard tasks will not allow us to become the centre of attraction for young people," says Ildar Akhmetov. “We need to become something more.

Before the concert programme, the VIP guests visited the exhibition of achievements of enterprises and innovative products of the Republic of Tatarstan, which was organised in the lobby of Neftekhim Arena

Akhmetov presented the project under the working title “Nizhnekamsk Institute of Chemistry and Technology's Campus” to the president of Tatarstan. It will be located in the existing buildings of the institute with a total area of 20,000 square metres, which will make it possible to train more than 5,000 students.



“To ensure a positive migration of talented young people, it is necessary to attract nonresident students who will live in comfortable conditions of residence halls. The congress centre, which will be located in the main building of the institute, includes a hall for 500 seats, comfortable meeting rooms. Coworking will be a place of intensive communication, space for dialogue between education, science, government, and business. The petrochemical engineering centre is a mandatory element for a technological university. There will be a world-class laboratory, including on environmental issues, which is relevant for the Nizhnekamsk district and circular economy. The pilot units are planned to be placed in the Nizhnekamsk industrial park. The Centre for Technological Entrepreneurship, in addition to teaching students the basics of entrepreneurship, business, will carry out work aimed at activating the support and development of innovative projects in the Nizhnekamsk district. The centres that will carry out the digital and language transformation of the institute are the Center for Digital Competencies and the Centre for Language Training," Ildar Akhmetov said.

“We will move to the next types of rubber generation”

The stand of Nizhnekamskneftekhim presented the samples of a wide range of rubbers and plastics, as well as the models of new modern production facilities.

“Today we have launched another new type of rubber. This is a whole series of brands, the main element of the new, so-called green, ecological tyres. They have high technological characteristics: wear resistance, frost resistance, minimal rolling friction, shape preservation. Nizhnekamskneftekhim is strengthening and increasing its competence in this area. Science is actively working. We will not stop there, we will move to the next types of rubber generation. We should give our customers a complete line of all necessary raw materials for production. So we look forward with confidence. We have a full set of specialists, competencies, skills, financial support and extensive experience of Nizhnekamskneftekhim," said Ruslan Shigabutdinov, the director general of TAIF JSC, chairperson of the board of directors of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

“Today we have launched another new type of rubber. This is a whole series of brands, the main element of the new, so-called green, ecological tyres. They have high technological characteristics," said Director General of TAIF JSC Ruslan Shigabutdinov

In turn, the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Ayrat Safin, said that the company is the leader in the production of rubbers.



“Now we have almost the entire range. We also produce high-quality rubbers for the food and medical industries. We produce 300 tonnes of such rubber a year, which is shipped entirely to America, and all chewing gum is made using our rubber," said Ayrat Safin.

“We need to produce everything here," Rustam Minnikhanov said in response.

“In fact, everything that is presented on the store shelves is made from our rubber. Three hundred tonnes a year — there is such demand. We also produce rubbers for polymers. One of the production facilities is for ABC plastics. We independently produce rubbers for our polymer production facilities," Ayrat Safin, the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, presented the work of the enterprise.

Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim Ayrat Safin noted that the company is the leader in the production of rubbers

Later, Dmitry Konov, the chairperson of the management board of SIBUR Holding PJSC, noted that Nizhnekamskneftekhim is the most professional team in terms of rubber production in Russia. “Today's project is a confirmation of this," Konov is sure.



After viewing the exhibition, the delegation took seats on the podium of Neftekhim Arena. The festival was opened by a light and multimedia show. After that, a reporting video about the results of the industry's work for 2020-2021 began on the screen. After that, the guests of honour got to the stage for a welcoming speech.

The mayor of Nizhnekamsk, Aydar Metshin, stressed that Chemist's Day is the special holiday for Nizhnekamsk residents. The history of the city began with the construction of the petrochemical plants.

“With a sense of special pride”

In his speech, Ruslan Shigabutdinov, the director general of TAIF JSC, chairperson of the board of directors of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, highlighted the significant role of each employee of TAIF Group in the overall achievements of the petrochemical industry of Tatarstan:

“I am sincerely glad to welcome everyone to this wonderful city on this wonderful holiday. Chemist's Day is a special and significant holiday for Tatarstan: it was the chemical industry that gave a powerful impetus to the development of the economy of the region and our beloved city of Nizhnekamsk half a century ago. On behalf of the management of TAIF Group, let me congratulate all those present in this audience, as well as those who are now at their combat post, on the upcoming professional holiday — Chemist's Day!

Ruslan Shigabutdinov highlighted the significant role of each employee of TAIF Group in the overall achievements of the petrochemical industry of Tatarstan

Dear colleagues, having linked your fate with the industry that is the main point of growth of the economy of our republic, the industry that determines the successful development of the entire production complex of the Republic of Tatarstan and the country as a whole, you are an example of boundless dedication to your difficult profession and an example of true professionalism!



With a sense of special pride for the opportunity to work in this team of many thousands, daily feeling the power of its working production facilities, taking part with you in the implementation of the most modern projects, creating new production facilities, it is necessary to remember with words of heartfelt gratitude our veterans, those who laid the foundations of our current success and the principles of future achievements.

On behalf of our huge team, let me say special words of gratitude to the leadership of the Republic of Tatarstan and personally to President Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov for the comprehensive and active support of our modern projects, as well as the entire petrochemical industry of the Republic of Tatarstan.

As time has shown and the huge path the plant has passed, we have not yet encountered such difficulties that we could not overcome.

I am sure that there are huge prospects ahead of us, and there is no doubt that we will cope with all the tasks set!

Dear friends, dear colleagues, I wish us all good health and active longevity, happiness and good luck in business, confidence in the future, new professional successes and achievements!

Happy holiday, happy Chemist's Day!

Basic industry of Tatarstan

Then the award ceremony began. Memorable gifts were given to production veterans, including employees of Nizhnekamskneftekhim Tatyana Katkova and Ravil Shiyapov. Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan — Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Albert Karimov took the stage for the award in the category “Leader in the Processing of Polymer Products”.

Memorable gifts were given to production veterans, including employees of Nizhnekamskneftekhim Tatyana Katkova and Ravil Shiyapov

The winner in the Growth Leader category was the subsidiary of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC — Polymatiz JSC. The company was noted for the increase in the volume of processing of polymer products produced in the Republic of Tatarstan, including the production of non-woven material necessary for the manufacture of personal protective equipment. Let us remind that the company was one of the first in Tatarstan to launch industrial production for the production of disposable medical masks.



“I sincerely congratulate all of you on your professional holiday — Chemist's Day! The chemical industry is the basic industry of the Republic of Tatarstan, which annually produces products for almost a trillion rubles. Today, the industry is actively growing and developing thanks to the efforts made by veterans in their time. Thanks to the hard work of labour collectives, thanks to that today young guys, boys and girls choose chemistry and petrochemicals for themselves. The industry is actively developing due to that the capital of our petrochemistry — the city of Nizhnekamsk — is flourishing and growing. Due to that investment projects are being actively implemented in the republic. Corporations, manufacturers of base polymers and other important raw materials, as well as many small and medium-sized businesses that process these raw materials. Already as a tradition, today we will mark those companies that achieved the greatest success last year. I congratulate everyone on the holiday! I wish you health, success and new labour achievements," Albert Karimov said.

“I wish you health, success and new labour achievements," Albert Karimov, the deputy prime minister of the Republic of Tatarstan — minister of industry and trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, congratulated

Presentation of state awards



On this day, the innovators of production, young scientists, students, and prize-winners of school Olympiads, Nikolay Lemaev scholarship holders were also honoured. The awards to the best representatives of the chemical complex of the republic were traditionally presented by Rustam Minnikhanov.

The honorary title “Honoured Chemist of the Republic of Tatarstan” was awarded to three employees of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. The award was awarded to Luzia Biktimerova, the fifth-class distillation apparatchik at the polymerisation, degassing, and rectification of return products department at the Butyl Rubber Plant.

Luzia Nuriakhmetovna introduced innovative proposals that make it possible to reduce the time of preparation of equipment for repair, to stabilise the work of the technological process in the shop, to improve the environmental situation. She trained seven young specialists. Some of her students currently hold senior positions at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

The award was also awarded to Valentina Praznikova, the apparatchik of raw materials preparation and the release of semi-finished products and products of the hydrocarbon raw materials workshop, the isoprene and divinyl production at the Divinyl & Hydrocarbon Feed Plant. At work, she proved herself as a responsible, technically competent and highly qualified employee, who perfectly knows the technology of the workshop, the subtleties of production and the relationship of the workshop with other related workshops.

Awards to the best representatives of the chemical complex of the republic were traditionally presented by Rustam Minnikhanov

The honourary title of “Honoured Chemist of the Republic of Tatarstan” was also awarded to Alexander Mitrukhin, an apparatchik of gas separation of the pyrogas compression shop and of the gas separation at the Ethylene Plant. All responsible and complex technological operations in the shop are conducted with his participation. Alexander Mitrukhin has extensive experience in operating equipment, has trained and prepared more than 30 people for independent work.



For a significant contribution to strengthening the socio-economic potential of the Republic of Tatarstan and many years of fruitful work, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov awarded Adviser of the Industrial Construction Department of the Construction Department of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC Rafail Glyants with the medal "100 years of the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic”.

“Today, the Republic of Tatarstan is one of the petrochemical centres of our country. We have big plans, and these plans will be implemented," said Rustam Minnikhanov

“Dear veterans, dear workers of the petrochemical industry of our republic, our guests! There is a good tradition — in recent years, we have hold Chemist's Day in Nizhnekamsk. This is not just a big, beautiful and festive event, we start working with our enterprises. Today we have had the honour to launch three major projects at TANECO and one major project at Nizhnekamskneftekhim. These are huge investments! This is the most modern, world-class production. This means that our petrochemical industry will be competitive and promising. But the most important thing is the people who form the backbone of the petrochemical industry. There is also the prospect of developing an educational research centre. This is very important. It will be remiss if we do not pay attention to where, how and with whom we will work.



On behalf of the republic's leadership and on my own behalf, I would like to congratulate everyone on their professional holiday and thank you for your work. Today, the Republic of Tatarstan is one of the petrochemical centres of our country. We have big plans, and these plans will be implemented. I wish health, success and prosperity to our enterprises and our republic.

After the presentation of the state awards, famous group Chizh and Co. took the stage. The artists congratulated the workers of the chemical industry on Chemist's Day and performed their famous compositions.

