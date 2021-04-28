Nizhnekamskneftekhim awarded a diploma for energy-efficient developments

The petrochemical company presented new projects at the Energy. Resource Saving 2021 International Exhibition

Kazan Expo hosted Tatarstan International Forum on Energy Efficiency and Ecology 2021 on 21-23 April. Its participants were the leading energy and industrial companies of Russia and neighbouring countries, including Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. Petrochemists demonstrated to the visitors of the exhibition the products put into production at the enterprise in 2021. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

The centre of business activity



The Tatarstan International Forum on Energy Efficiency and Ecology 2021 is a major event in the field of energy, energy efficiency and resource conservation in the Volga Federal District.

This year, it has taken place at the sites of the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Centre. It brought together representatives of federal authorities, industry ministries and departments, senior management and leading specialists of industrial enterprises from more than 40 regions of Russia and neighbouring countries. This is a good opportunity for participants to exchange ideas and get up-to-date information on key energy topics.

“The Republic of Tatarstan is energy-intensive. The issues of energy efficiency and energy conservation are a priority for us. It is a good tradition to hold such a big event. This is a great platform for discussing relevant topics. There are also federal-level leaders here, to whom we can convey certain issues. I wish you all a good job, take care of yourself, keep a social distance, and don't forget to wear masks," Rustam Minnikhanov said during the opening ceremony of the forum.

Mikhail Ivanov, the deputy minister of industry and trade of Russia, noted that the president of Russia had raised the issues of energy efficiency and energy saving in his address the day before.



“The implementation of energy efficiency is associated, in particular, with a reduction in energy consumption fees, an increase in resource efficiency, and a reduction in the environmental burden. Vladimir Putin also raised all these factors in his address. I am particularly pleased that the republic is at the forefront of solving these problems. This forum has been held in the republic for 20 years, and the ministries of industry and trade are actively involved in the energy efficiency agenda. We are forming a list of energy-efficient technologies and facilities for further use. We are implementing an industrial policy in terms of the transition and introduction of the best available technologies," said Mikhail Ivanov, the deputy minister of industry and trade of Russia.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim is increasing capacities, reducing energy consumption

Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC — is a traditional participant of the Energy. Resource Saving Exhibition, which takes place within the framework of the forum. The stand of the petrochemical giant annually attracts the attention of the guests of the event.

While looking at the exhibition, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov carefully read the presentation of the corporate energy saving programme, thanks to which Nizhnekamskneftekhim increases production volumes and, at the same time, reduces energy consumption.

According to Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC Ayrat Safin, in 2000, the company adopted the first five-year energy saving programme. When developing it, the company's management proceeded not only from economic and production feasibility. It was important to preserve natural resources for future generations and ensure environmental safety. The successful implementation of the first “five-year plan” was followed by the second, third and fourth.



For the period from 2000 to 2020, Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC implemented 1,445 energy-saving measures. As a result, the company managed to save 5 billion rubles, 400 million kWh of electric energy, 6,5 million Gcal of thermal energy, and 200,000 tonnes of equivalent fuel.

This year, the company has launched its fifth energy saving programme, designed until 2025. One hundred and thirty-three events are planned within its framework. It is planned to save: 283,5 million rubles, 30 million kWh of electric energy, 157,000 Gcal of thermal energy.

Construction of own power plant

Also, to provide energy and improve the energy efficiency of existing and future production facilities, Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC continues to implement a project for the construction of its own CCGT-TPP with a capacity of 495 MW.

It is intended for the disposal of associated petroleum gas processing products and the simultaneous generation of electric energy. It includes two gas turbines, two drum-type waste-heat boilers of horizontal type, one steam turbine plant of condensation type.

The supply of the main and auxiliary equipment is 100% complete. The construction and installation works have been completed by 99%. The commissioning of the main and auxiliary equipment and control systems is underway.



Environmental protection

As a large industrial enterprise, Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC pays constant attention to environmental issues. In 2020, Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC completed the implementation of the fourth environmental programme, designed for seven years

This made it possible to increase production efficiency, significantly reduce the burden on the environment and create comfortable conditions for the residents of the Nizhnekamsk and Tukayevsky municipal districts.

Petrochemists managed to achieve a reduction in the consumption of river water by 12,7 million cubic metres (18,6%) and to reduce the emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere by 6,089 tonnes (26%).



The most significant projects in recent years, worth more than 3 billion rubles, have been the reconstruction of biological treatment facilities (BTFs) and the construction of a new 15-kilometre collector of industrial wastewater.

The launch of the new collector in 2020 eliminated the threat of effluent ingressing into the soil and reservoirs and ensured the reliability of effluent transportation from the industrial site to the treatment facilities. The reconstruction made it possible to improve the quality of the chemically polluted runoff, which then go to biological treatment, as well as to cleanup the polluted air to the level of regulatory requirements.

In 2020, petrochemicals conducted 61 environmental protection measures, with funding amounting to 828 million rubles. In general, within the framework of the 4th environmental programme, designed for 2014-2020, 490 events were carried out, about 7,2 billion rubles were invested.

“Nizhnekamskneftekhim has launched a new environmental programme for 2021-2025. The goal is to continue to reduce negative emissions into the atmosphere and improve the quality of wastewater," said Ayrat Safin.

Innovative products

During the presentation, petrochemicals also talked about new production facilities and types of products. According to Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC Ayrat Safin, at the beginning of the year, at the new production of divinyl-styrene synthetic rubber (DSSK) unit with a capacity of 60,000 tonnes a year, the first briquette of rubber of the fifth generation was produced in a test mode to create new, environmentally friendly, “green” brands of automobile tires. Now Nizhnekamskneftekhim produces the entire line of rubbers used in the global tyre industry.

“This year we have released four new products. The first is DSSK rubber. We call it the fifth-generation rubber for “green” tyres. A new flue gas recovery furnace has been installed here, which reduces CO2 emissions by 55,000 tonnes," Safin said.



The director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim noted that in March 2021 the first batch of thermoelastoplast (TEP) was produced at the new DSSK production unit. The key features of TEP include high mechanical strength and the possibility of multiple recycling without harm to the environment. TEP is used to modify road and roofing materials. Pilot tests have been conducted to test the technology for producing linear and branched grades. Prototypes have been sent to consumers for testing.

“TEP — a new additive in asphalt and roofing materials. The cost of asphalt with the addition of thermoplastic elastomer increases by 1%, and the service life of asphalt doubles!” Safin emphasised. “Asphalt with TEP becomes more plastic, it does not crack, it becomes more resistant to temperature changes. I would like the road workers of Tatarstan to pay attention to this product.

“The order to the minister of transport has already been given," said President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

If the testing of Nizhnekamskneftekhim's TEP shows good results, then in the future these products will be used in the construction of Tatarstan roads. Mikhail Ivanov, the deputy minister of industry and trade of Russia, was also interested in the thermoplastics of Nizhnekamskneftekhim.



“There are two troubles in Russia. One of them is roads. The service life of which leaves much to be desired. We want to build more and invest less. This is a good find for our road builders. Tatarstan has always been in the forefront, we have some of the best roads in Russia. Nizhnekamskneftekhim TEP is a breakthrough product that needs to be applied in your country," Ayrat Safin is sure.

The director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim also told about the new brands of butadiene and styrene-butadiene rubbers. They are designed for the manufacture of passenger all-season, summer and winter, as well as high-speed tyres. By the results of the extended tests, positive feedback from the world's leading tyre companies have already been received. Industrial development is planned for this year.

“We are talking about the new brand of rubber SKD-777. It is characterised by a high content of 1,2-units, narrow molecular weight distribution, and the presence of functional groups in the polymer chain. SKD-777 is used in the formulation of tread rubber compounds in the production of passenger and light truck tyres of the summer and all-season range," said Ayrat Safin.

The analysis of the physical and mechanical tests showed that SKD-777 has advantages in comparison with imported rubbers. It is characterised by higher adhesion characteristics and lower rolling losses.



“Another product that is worth paying attention to is N-PEG-2400.

It is used as a reagent for the synthesis of superplasticisers of concrete mixtures. The new products have been successfully tested by consumers in the production of fifth-generation concrete mix superplasticisers. The main customer is a Swiss company. In the plans — the design and construction of a new plant with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes a year," Ayrat Safin emphasised.

The construction of the “pearl” of Nizhnekamskneftekhim

The director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim also spoke about a new large-scale investment project — the construction of the “pearl” of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, as Safin put it, an olefin complex.

“What can you say about the violations during the construction of the facility, which were pointed out by Rostekhnadzor?" the leaders of the Republic of Tatarstan asked.

“We have decided on this issue with Rostekhnadzor. We'll remove it soon. All works are going go according to the schedule. The state examination will be passed, and all claims will be removed in a working order. I can assure you that we never build anything with deviations from the norms of the project documentation," the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim assured the audience.

“What is the capacity of the future olefin complex?" said Rustam Minnikhanov.



“We're practically building a second Nizhnekamskneftekhim," Safin said. “The complex will process almost 1,8 million tonnes of naphtha a year. It is planned to produce 600,000 tonnes of ethylene, 273,000 tonnes of propylene, 245,000 tonne of benzene, and 88,000 tonnes of butadiene from all these raw materials.

The success of petrochemists on this day was noted not only in the development of new products, but also in the field of energy efficiency. In the category 'Energy Efficient Technologies and Equipment', Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC has become the winner of the diploma of the 2nd degree. The award was awarded for the replacement of the fuel oil boiler house with a gas boiler house at biological treatment plants.



