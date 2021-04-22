Without fences, but with minister and instructors: summer season opens in Uram extreme park

They hope for prudence of visitors in the extreme park

Photo: Maksim Platonov

Kazan has opened the summer season in Uram extreme park. It is located under the Millennium Bridge and consists of eight zones: a skate park, two pump tracks for experienced and novice athletes, workout and parkour area, streetball park, air park, and training zone. Even before the official opening time, hundreds of visitors, including the youngest ones, were already walking and riding bicycles, scooters, and roller skates in the park. Some worked out.

More of a public space than a sports facility



The opening of the extreme park was attended by Minister of Youth Affairs Damir Fattakhov. And not just attended, like many visitors, he rode a scooter. He congratulated the visitors on the opening of the season and said that the park was valuable not only to the residents of Kazan — according to him, they came here from different parts of Russia.

The test drive of the park started in June last year. Fattakhov said that the test period was especially important for preparing for the full-fledged opening and understanding the shortcomings: “This first season, I hope, we are opening with the maximum consideration of all the wishes of young people themselves. We are staffed with all instructors, this year we will have the opportunity to get an individual training session, the opportunity to get acquainted with various sports.”

“For us, Uram Park is not a sports facility. It is a public space where anyone can come," the minister stressed.

Fattakhov said that the test period was especially important for preparing for a full-fledged opening and understanding of shortcomings

However, citizens should not forget that they are in a potentially dangerous area, where it is necessary to have consciousness. In fact, this is exactly what the authorities are counting on:



“In the experimental version, we have removed all the fences, we very much rely on the consciousness of our residents. On the one hand, it is not safe when there is open access to different zones. But we proceed from that from year to year the level of culture of the inhabitants of our republic is growing, and I am sure that people will treat with understanding, carefully approach both their own safety and the safety of their children, soberly weigh their capabilities.

Fattakhov also stressed the importance of a sober assessment of the level of training and the presence of uniforms to get “pleasure, not injuries”.

But it will be possible to talk about the full opening of the park when the indoor part starts working. The extreme park was closed for the winter for obvious reasons: it is impossible to ride on the street in winter conditions. However, this problem will soon be solved. Fattakhov said that the covered part opens during the summer. According to him, this will allow young people not to go on winter holidays and train throughout the year.

Citizens should not forget that they are in a potentially dangerous area, where it is necessary to have consciousness

“It is important to say that the indoor part will also develop the whole palette of street cultures — BMX, skate, streetball, graffiti artists will have the opportunity to find themselves, we will teach DJ-ing, how to create content for YouTube, for their Instagram pages, for working in social networks. There will be a separate choreography room for street dance battles. The entire palette of street communities represented in our country will find themselves in our Uram park," the minister concluded.



Good deal

The SWAP market has begun to work even before the official opening: visitors exchanged their old clothes for tokens, for which they could already buy new ones. If you do not have any clothes to exchange, you can simply buy a token, the price of which is 200 rubles. Sellers shared that some people came to the opening, including for the SWAP market: they brought clothes in bags to renew themselves. The range included clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Streetball — street volleyball — competitions were held at the opening ceremony

At the opening, streetball competitions were held — street volleyball, where according to the rules, there are three participants on each side, and the playing area is half of the basketball field. On one of the stages, there were dance jams. . .

As the instructor of the sports zone of the park, Sergey Gorbunov, told Realnoe Vremya, safety is strictly monitored: to ride, you need to read the rules and write a receipt about responsibility. The adult writes it for himself, and the parents write it for the minors. So in the park they try to instill in people the culture of riding.

The correspondent of Realnoe Vremya asked the opinion of the participants of the BMX competitions about the park. In their opinion, the park is built professionally, here one can learn any tricks. Figures for skating — the same sizes that are built at world competitions.

“The park is fully prepared to become a 'world champion'. There is everything for this," athletes say.

Visitors also like the park: they believe that it will be in demand among young people, including as a public space. As a rule, those who do not practice street sports professionally, try themselves in one or another of its manifestations — ride bicycles, roller skates, perform workout exercises. The absence of some fences does not frighten walkers: “Special areas — for skaters and cyclists — are still closed, no one goes there just like that”, “people have consciousness, they know where it is better not to approach”.

1 / 40 Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov

Maksim Platonov