Free distribution of Covid-19 medicines launched in Tatarstan: how it will work

Photo: Maksim Platonov

132m rub has already been implemented by ministry of healthcare



More than 18,000 people will receive free drugs for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Tatarstan. Since the launch of the programme (and, as it turned out, it has been working in test mode since last week), 200 people have already received medicines. Deputy Minister of Healthcare of Tatarstan Farida Yarkayeva told reporters about this on 18 November.

“Contracts were signed for the supply of medicines for 132 million rubles out of the allocated 146 million rubles. Of the 12 medicines that we have signed contracts for, 10 have been received so far," said the deputy head of the ministry of healthcare of the republic.

The official added that there are already agreements on the supply of Grippferon and Levofloxacin. These drugs are used when a doctor detects coronavirus in mild and moderate form, including in the form of pneumonia.

The patient is visited by the attending physician, who every day receives information about the receipt of drugs in pharmacy chains. Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

How do I get free medications?



According to Yarkayeva, free drugs are delivered to the home by volunteers, including students of medical schools. They record the transfer process on a photo in order to witness the face of the patients and the fact of reception.

“Drugs are issued according to a clinical diagnosis," said Yarkayeva. “Therefore, a CT confirmation is not required.

She also explained how medicines are dispensed. First, the local polyclinic accepts the patient's call, passes it to the doctor, and the registry enters the patient in its register. Then the patient is visited by the attending physician, who every day receives information about the receipt of drugs in pharmacy chains.

Yarkayeva noted that patients who previously bought medicines from COVID-19 on a doctor's prescription (for example, based on Favipiravir — Koronavir, Areplivir, and others) will not receive monetary compensation. Photo: Margarita Golovatenko

The doctor, focusing on the availability of medicines, prescribes them to the patient. This information is transferred to the polyclinic. To do this, they fill out an electronic prescription, the information is sent to Tattehmedpharm, and the organisation is already preparing a set of necessary medicines. The patient receives these medications within 24 hours.



Those who are treated in hospitals receive medicines in hospitals.

Yarkayeva noted that patients who previously bought medicines from COVID-19 on a doctor's prescription (for example, based on Favipiravir — Koronavir, Areplivir, and others) will not receive monetary compensation.

