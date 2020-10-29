If bars will close in Tatarstan at night and what ‘anti-COVID-19’ restrictions other regions are introducing

Bars and clubs will close at night

Russia’s consumer rights protection watchdog published a decree on 27 October according to which some restrictions were introduced across the country designed to protect citizens from coronavirus. The document requests everybody who is on the territory of the country to wear masks in crowded places, in public transport, taxi, parking and lifts.

Regional authorities must ensure this clause is met and “provide a timely introduction of anti-epidemic measures”, protect people above 65 years and who have chronic diseases.

A separate clause requires banning mass events and cafes, restaurants from 23.00 to 06.00. Moreover, the document requires to intensify disinfection in public transport, shopping malls, theatres and other crowded places. Also, coronavirus tests must be done to 150 out of 100,000 people on average every day.

The document requires intensifying disinfection in public transport, shopping malls, theatres and other crowded places. Photo: Maksim Platonov

It is noteworthy that the decree itself dates back to 16 October. That’s to say, it was signed more than 10 days ago.

Tatarstan is thinking at the moment

Tatarstan’s authorities haven’t yet made the final decision on the new restrictions. Head of the republican office of the Russian watchdog Marina Patyashina stressed on UniverTV channel that the mask regime was still on in Tatarstan. The operation of nightclubs and hookah bars is banned in the republic. While the issue of the restriction of operation of clubs, bars and restaurants requires a discussion. The Tatarstan anti-COVID-19 task force will meet in the short run and discuss the measure offered in Moscow.

Head of the Tatarstan president’s press service Liliya Galimova replied to Realnoe Vremya that the Kazan Kremlin would announce if some decision on the federal watchdog’s recommendations was made.

What’s going on in other regions?

The danger of bars and clubs as potential infection hotspots wasn’t noticed yesterday. Moscow’s authorities announced as early as on 15 October that the establishments with dance floors and that organise discos would operate with restrictions. However, the capital’s administration decided not to close them completely: it was decided to let clients in only after registration via QR codes or SMS.

The number of visitors must be controlled this way, and in case somebody is found COVID-19, other clients who were at the club at that moment will receive a warning. Moreover, the press service of Moscow’s government claimed on 27 October that the capital wasn’t going to close night clubs after the watchdog’s recommendation.

Nevertheless, other regions are already imposing restrictions that in general coincide with the recommendations published two days ago.

The danger of bars and clubs as potential infection hotspots wasn’t noticed yesterday. Photo: Maksim Platonov

New restrictions came in force in Saint Petersburg on 27 October, and they match with the watchdog’s decree. The main novelty is the ban on the operation of cafes, restaurants and clubs at night.

An analogous ban was imposed in Bashkiria last week. In both cases, only roadside cafes were permitted to work at night. Rady Khabirov also prohibited mass events with more than 50 people and recommended ill people, pregnant women and people older than 65 years to stay home.

The Saratov authorities were much stricter about cafes and restaurants: the establishments were allowed to work only from 06.00 to 21.00. These measures were taken as early as on 16 October.

Perm Krai chose an unexpected way. It was decided to close theatres, libraries and museums last week. Moreover, only public establishments closed, private ones keep working meeting the watchdog’s requirements.

Noticeable restrictions were imposed in Nizhny Novgorod three weeks ago, but the main clause was the recommendation for those in the risk group to stay home. However, on 16 October, the region’s authorities also banned the presence of spectators at sports events for a month.

New anti-COVID-19 measures in Samara Oblast were taken in the middle of October too. It banned patients with COVID-19 and people who contacted them from violating the self-isolation regime.