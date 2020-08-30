TAIF-NK congratulates Tatarstan residents on Republic Day and 100th Anniversary of TASSR

Photo: Albert Muklakov

One of Russia’s biggest oil refineries — TAIF-NK JSC — congratulates all residents of our multi-ethnic region with Tatarstan Republic Day and 100th Anniversary of the Foundation of the TASSR.

Happy jubilee, dear Tatarstan!

“It became possible to revive national culture, literature and music in a century-old history of the foundation of the TASSR. Today the republic keeps successfully developing interethnic harmony, social and economic sphere, science and the industry for prosperity and well-being of all its citizens. We are proud of living in Tatarstan and congratulate our republic on its jubilee. I wish every person from the Republic of Tatarstan strong health, determination to new victories and accomplishments, success in new undertakings, happiness, peace and kindness!” read the company’s congratulation.

TAIF-NK today is a modern oil refinery of the Republic of Tatarstan, which is part of TAIF Group of Companies. The enterprise meets requirements for world industrial development. Modernisation and innovative production processes are the drivers of qualitative transformations. Today its brand unites the oil refinery, benzene plant and the Heavy Residues High Conversion Facility. The assortment of the products the enterprise makes includes over 40 names: diesel fuel, naphtha, vacuum gas oil, motor petrol, jet fuel and so on.

