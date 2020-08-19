Anniversary race: annual karting competitions for TAIF-NK Cup held in Kamskiye Polyany

Photo: Ilnaz Baymukhametov

The roar of engines, the smell of burnt rubber and a lot of emotions. All this awaited the participants and spectators of the tenth anniversary republican karting competition for TAIF-NK Cup. One of the most spectacular and long-awaited events for young pilots took place last weekend in Kamskiye Polyany. There were about 50 participants.

Safety first

The republican karting competitions for the TAIF-NK Cup are traditionally very popular among both racers and spectators. However, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, changes have had to be made to the competition programme — limiting the number of participants and seats for fans. The event was held in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological requirements. It was decided not to hold races in Mini-buggy and Oka classes.

“Safety goes first. Maximum measures have been taken and the recommendations of the ministry of sport and Rospotrebnadzor have been implemented. Every year we also held competitions on the autocross track, which is located near the cartodrome. But this time we've decided not to risk it, we will focus only on karting," said Nikolay Zhavoronkov, master of sports of international class and one of the race organisers.

The republican karting competitions for the TAIF-NK Cup are traditionally very popular among both racers and spectators

About 50 young karting drivers from 15 districts of the republic, the age of pilots from 9 to 16 years, came to conquer the karting track. The young athletes competed in four classes — Pilot, Strizh, 125-Standard and Honda-200.



Vladimir Rogozhnikov came to the motorsport a few years ago, but he already understands the nuances of races as well as an adult pilot.

“To be first, you need to follow simple rules. During the race, you can not board, you must carefully go round corners, listen to the coach, parents and analyse other people's mistakes," says the boy.

Danila Kenin moved to Kamskiye Polyany from Leninogorsk. He is a new comer to this sport— he started racing more than a year ago. He says he's been waiting for this event all summer.

“I like karting. A very interesting sport. Before the start of the races, we once again carefully examined the kart and warmed it up well. When I first started driving, I felt fear, but now I feel adrenaline," the young rider admits.

About 50 young karting drivers from 15 districts of the republic, the age of pilots from 9 to 16 years, came to conquer the karting track

Girls at the wheel



This year, the organisers of the competition decided to hold a race among girls for the first time. Nine female representatives competed for the victory. Polina Andreeva came from Yelabuga.

“I decided to do karting myself, my parents supported me. Usually we together with the coach take the kart apart, eliminate breakdowns," the sportswoman says.

“I welcome this sport. When a child goes to the starting line, we are very worried. But we try to cope with emotions, we also teach our daughter this," says Polina's mother Tatyana Tyurikova.

TAIF-NK Cup

Understanding the importance of developing children's and youth sports, promoting healthy lifestyles, preventing road injuries, and promoting safe driving, TAIF-NK, with the personal participation of Director General Director Rushan Shamgunov, annually supports the organisation of races.

The opening of the competition was attended by the head of Kamskiye Polyany, Alexander Pavlov. He thanked TAIF-NK oil refining company for supporting children's sports, wished the drivers new victories, and the fans — an exciting spectacle.

“We always look forward to karting competitions for TAIF-NK Cup. We are proud of young athletes who show their skills. Sport is about strength and unity. Sport builds character. I congratulate you on your tenth anniversary races. Let the worthy one win, show himself and his team!” he said solemnly.

By the way, the first regional-level competitions for TAIF-NK Cup started at the Kamskiye Polyany site in 2011. The modern cartodrome was built two years later. The opening ceremony of the sports facility was held in October 2013 with the participation of then first Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Ravil Muratov and head of the Nizhnekamsk municipal district Aydar Metshin.

“The decision to hold the first regional karting competitions was made in a narrow circle with the participation of Timur Shigabutdinov (Master of Sports of international class in motor sports, in 2011 — Deputy Director General — Director of Commerce of TAIF-NK JSC; now — Deputy Director General — Commercial Director of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC) and Nikolay Zhavoronkov. I want to thank TAIF-NK for their help and wish them prosperity. The company found an opportunity and once again organised competitions, despite the difficulties associated with coronavirus," said the head of Kamskiye Polyany.

The first competitions of the republican level for TAIF-NK Cup started in Kamskiye Polyany in 2011

Healthy lifestyle and prevention of child injuries



According to the head of the team Kama-Moto-Sport, master of sports of international class Nikolay Zhavoronkov, almost all Formula 1 drivers started their career with karting. He also believes that people who are engaged in car sports are less likely to get into accidents and they lead a healthy lifestyle.

“In Soviet times, every school had a karting sports club. This is primarily about road safety and driving culture. And these competitions are the first steps in a big sport. What is important, we take children away from the street. They are engaged in technical sports, learn the rules of behaviour on the roads, the structure of the car. I wish all the guys a safe ride, so that everything goes without accidents, let the strongest win," he wished.

The races were held in several stages for each class. During the preliminary starts, the competition leaders were identified, who defended their places in the final races in a difficult but persistent struggle.

According to the results of the race, Aysylu Yusupova from Sarmanovo became the best among the girls.

“I am very glad that I am the first. The opponents were worthy. I believe that we managed to win thanks to hard training," Aysylu shared her impressions.

The winners received memorable gifts, as well as the main prize — the TAIF-NK Cup

Other winners: in Pilot class — Almaz Makhmutov; in 125-Standard”- Almaz Akhmedov; in Strizh — Ayrat Yusupov, in Honda-200 — Ilkham Khametshin. The first place in the team competition was won by racers from Sarmanovo. The winners received memorable gifts, as well as the main prize — the TAIF-NK Cup.



1 / 32 Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Ilnaz Baymukhametov

Sponsored material

