Paintings worth 3,5bn from Tatarstan State Fine Arts Museum to be taken to Tretyakov Gallery

Exhibition of paintings from Tatarstan State Fine Arts Museum to open at Tretyakov Gallery

Tatarstan’s Museum of Fine Arts is preparing to send 48 paintings to Masterpieces from Kazan. From Roerich to Kandinsky. By 100th Anniversary of the Republic of Tatarstan exhibition. A tender for insurance and transportation for 3,26 billion rubles is published on the government procurement website. Applications for the auction are submitted until 15 July.

Those who will win the bid will have to take the paintings to Moscow and then return them to the Museum of Fine Arts. The first stage — transportation and assembly of the exhibits in Moscow — is scheduled for 3-10 August. The second stage — disassembly and return to its permanent storage site — for 2-11 November.

According to documents, the exhibits must be delivered by a special vehicle no smaller than 54 cubic metres. The car must be equipped with a climate device inside that allows maintaining the constant temperature of +18-20 degrees Celsius and humidity of 50-55% in the car. It will be necessary to provide video surveillance in the car during the trip.

Moreover, all paintings must be insured from 3 August to 11 November.

The State Museum of Fine Arts will bring Moscow the best canvases of its collection — Silver Age and Russian Avant-Garde artists.

From Roerich to Kandinsky

The exhibition Masterpieces from Kazan. From Roerich to Kandinsky is a part of the programme of events dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the TASSR. It will open at New Tretyakov Gallery on Krymsky Vall in two halls. One can see the paintings from August to November 2020.

The State Museum of Fine Arts will bring Moscow the best canvases of its collection — Silver Age and Russian Avant-Garde artists

“From August to November 2020, our visitors will have a unique chance of seeing amazing paintings of such famous masters as Nicholas Roerich, Aleksandr Golovin, Konstantin Bogayevsky, Mikhail Larionov, Natalia Goncharova, Ilya Mashkov, Pyotr Konchalovsky, Aleksandr Kuprin, Aristarkh Lentulov, Vasily Kandinsky. Little-known authors’ works that are rarely seen in Russian museum collections will become a peculiarity of the exhibition — Mikhail Le Dentu, Veniamin Galvich, Boris Takke, Magda Nahman,” reads the poster of the exhibition on the website of Tretyakov Gallery.

For instance, Vasily Kandinsky’s Improvisation will go to Moscow. The painting’s insurance value is 700 million rubles. The travelling exhibits also have Natalya Goncharova’s Shabbath (450 million rubles), Robert Falk’s Liza in the Sun (75,8 million rubles), Aristarkh Lentulov’s Woman with Guitar (78 million rubles), Pyotr Konchalovsky’s Piazza della Signoria in Siena (75 million rubles) and Aleksandr Kuprin’s still lives (75 million rubles). The total insurance value of the transported paintings is 3,5bn rubles.

The last time paintings from the Kazan museum’s collection were exhibited at Tretyakov Gallery was 15 years ago in Golden Map of Russia project.