‘To turn difficulties into opportunities’: how SEZ residents manage to take advantage of coronacrisis
With the coming of the coronacrisis, we hear more often stories about closed companies or frozen projects. However, there are examples when a business manages to turn difficulties into a plus. Residents of several economic zones of Russia, including Innopolis SEZ, shared positive cases at a conference hosted by Technopolis Moscow SEZ on 14 May. Read more in Realnoe Vremya’s report.
“A U-turn”
Residents of several Russian special economic zones discussed how the pandemic influenced a “business with preferences”. Board Co-Chairman and Development Director of the Association of Industrial Parks of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Maksim Pazdnikov named the current period “uneasy but interesting” and noted that some companies managed to quickly “turn difficulties into opportunities”.
Director General of Grasis-Tekh LLC Dmitry Schavelev whose company made equipment to obtain and separate gas environments shared one of such cases.
“In general, we long had a developed line and just quickly finished it when the crisis began. Now we supply oxygen generators and large oxygen stations that feed hospitals.”
Schavelev’s neighbours in the SEZ managed to take advantage of the pandemic — Khirana+ company that manufactured ventilators before the crisis too. According to the enterprise’s Director General Vasily Shimko, on the one hand, the coronavirus took him by surprise, but, on the other hand, it helps to come together and made a non-standard decision.
Innopolis resident’s product hopes to bite off piece of Zoom pie
Vice Director General of Development and Interaction with Residents in Innopolis SEZ Vadim Galeyev talked about how one of Tatarstan special economic zones in Innopolis was going through the coronacrisis. According to the speaker, residents have different situations.
Another case takes place at Innopolis University, where the neural network is now taught full steam — it is to recognise the coronavirus on computer tomography results soon. Another story is about Provectus company that develops an AI app in the employees’ security system. One of its functions is to check if they have masks, gloves, disinfectants.
“None supporting measure is applicable for us at the moment”
Also, Medgreat project is among the residents of Innopolis special economic zone into whose hands the crisis has played. As its Director Veronika Abramova said, the team developed special software for hospitals — telemedicine service. As appointments and scheduled hospitalisation suspended in Tatarstan, people turn to them for consultation.
Another resident of Innopolis SEZ — Visiology company that used to develop corporate software for business analytics and now focused on monitoring the epidemiological situation — also managed to transform its business in the new reality. Administrations of several Russian regions are among their clients.
