Complex certification and guarantee of product safety: NKNK preparing for antiseptic production

A pilot batch of Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s disinfectant is tested in the Research Institute of Disinfectology

Photo: courtesy of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC courtesy

The backbone enterprise Nizhnekamskneftekhim has produced a pilot batch of a disinfectant, which is important during the pandemic. The product meeting recommendations of the World Health Organization was created by employees of the Research & Development Centre as quickly as possible.

To kill pathogenic microbes

A hand antiseptic, or sanitiser, is a type of disinfectant. It is mostly used by doctors to prevent the transmission of pathogenic microorganisms and meet basic hand hygiene rules in places where a sink and soap are unavailable. Several drops of this disinfectant are enough to kill pathogenic microbes on the skin of hands.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim R&D Centre together with the company’s production office developed a recipe to make the antiseptic. According to the enterprise’s head of production office Pyotr Tokaryov, the employees studied a lot of scientific and medical documentation first.

According to the enterprise’s head of production office Pyotr Tokaryov, the employees studied a lot of scientific and medical documentation first

“Life is making its amendments to everything, including to the production programme. Nizhnekamskneftekhim hasn’t faced a situation when it is necessary to readjust in process for the first time. The management of the company gave us a task to develop a technology to make our disinfectant, which is so demanded and necessary today, as quickly as possible. There were chosen antiseptic recipes recommended by the World Health Organization,” Pyotr Tokaryov said.

In the end Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s antiseptic meets all WHO recommendations in terms of antibacterial effect. “The specialists in our centre developed three recipes. Nowadays they are working with documentation. I think our product will see the light as soon as possible,” said Director of Nizhnekamskneftekhim R&D Centre Rinat Gilmullin.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s antiseptic meets all WHO recommendations

Pilot batch already proved its effectiveness



Nizhnekamskneftekhim will start mass production of antiseptics after it obtains all permits. The pilot batch of the product was manufactured in the test production shop, on a line making hydrocarbons and their compounds. They didn’t have to purchase equipment to make their antiseptic, it was enough to make amendments to the existing one.

“It was teamwork, this is why we managed to create the product in a short span of time. We had almost all the equipment, only one pump was added. And this accelerated the process. We will hope that the fully-fledged industrial batch will start very soon,” noted Svetlana Ipkeyeva, engineer and constructor in Nizhnekamskneftekhim R&D Centre.

The pilot lot of the product was manufactured in the test production shop, on a line making hydrocarbons and their compounds

Mass production will take place in the propylene glycol unit. “We separated one unit to mix components. Propyleneglycol isn’t dangerous in itself. It is used as a food additive in many products,” head of the research laboratory of Nizhnekamskneftekhim R&D Centre Rafael Sharifullin specified the details.

The specialists of the company say that the unit is eco-friendly and completely meets all requirements. The pilot batch already proved its effectiveness. It is important the antiseptics made by Nizhnekamskneftekhim are harmless for skin, disinfect hands without prior contact with water and soap.

Not simplifying their task

Any product is subject to control, including antiseptics. To prove that the sanitiser is a disinfectant it has to go through state registration in Russia’s federal consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor in Moscow.

Though sometimes enterprises simplify their task and register the product used for disinfection they make as perfume and cosmetic products. It is fast and easy, the inspection takes place in Tatarstan. But a cosmetic product isn’t an antiseptic, it doesn’t provide a hundred per cent protection from infectious germs.

“Such products can be offered as cleaning but certainly not as an antiseptic and disinfecting product. Without consistent results of disinfectological tests, it is anything but confusing a consumer,” notes head of Standardisation and Reference Data Department at Nizhnekamskneftekhim Technical Office Olga Shuvalova.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim focused on the safety and effectiveness of its new product. This is why despite the certification is a long and complex process, it is necessary to complete quite a big number of documents, but the result is worth it — the company will get a guarantee of product safety for its workers and other consumers.

To start the production of antiseptics, the petrochemists created specifications and a safety sheet. For legitimate production of disinfectants, it is necessary to prove that the antiseptic manufactured by Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC is a safe and effective disinfectant. For this purpose, a sample of the product was sent for tests to Rospotrebnadzor’s Research Institute of Disinfectology to Moscow. Products for medical purposes are tested precisely here. After obtaining a positive review, the company will start mass production of disinfectants to clean surfaces indoors and transport as well as to clean hands.