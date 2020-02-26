TAIF-NK confirms compliance of management system with international standards

TAIF-NK, the largest oil refining company in Tatarstan, has successfully passed the recertification of the integrated management system, confirming its compliance with international standards. The recertification audit was conducted as part of improving the company's activity and improving business efficiency. The auditors visited the company's divisions and production sites, conducted interviews with managers and staff, inspected workplaces, and assessed the company's management system for compliance with international standards. Following the inspection, they noted the professionalism, competence, responsibility of the staff in maintaining and improving the IMS (Integrated Management System) and the high level of organization of the production and environmental control.

The certification of management systems for compliance with international standards is of particular importance for each modern and reliable enterprise that is focused not only on domestic but also foreign markets. Currently, the integrated management system is the main postulate for the successful and sustainable development of any oil refining company. Realizing the importance of this issue, TAIF-NK was one of the first companies in Tatarstan in 2008 to be certified for compliance with three international standards: ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems, and OHSAS 18001 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems.

Certification is voluntary, but once it is obtained, the company looks reliable and has a lot of advantages, such as effective planning, the use of available resources, improving risk management, and increasing customer satisfaction.

The policy of the integrated management system serves as a reference point for each TAIF-NK employee, is the basis for setting goals in the field of quality, ecology, occupational safety, health and further actions to achieve them.

“The implementation of the integrated management system confirms the transparency and manageability of TAIF-NK's business processes, the focus of the existing management system on guaranteed quality results, improves the efficiency and competitiveness of TAIF-NK, increases the attractiveness and trust of partners, and attracts investment for the modernization and development of production facilities. Also, the implementation of the integrated management system has ensured the consistency of relationships between quality management systems, ecology, occupational safety and health, and enabled to avoid the duplication of documents, processes, and functions of the company's divisions," said Irina Kolobkova, the head of the management system control and analysis department at TAIF-NK.

The certified management system of TAIF-NK is aimed not only at the quality of products but also at the entire management system as a whole. The confirmation of compliance of the processes operating in the company allows consumers to be confident in the declared level of quality of TAIF-NK products.

According to Rushan Shamgunov, the director general of TAIF-NK PSC, the policy in the field of quality, industrial safety, labour protection and environment is the basis for functioning and the continuous improvement of the integrated management system in accordance with the principles and requirements of international standards.



“To improve its activities in accordance with the requirements of international standards — one of the main areas of TAIF-NK. The modernization of existing production facilities and the construction of new ones is the basis for the development of oil refining. A significant increase in the quality of petroleum products and bringing it up to environmental standards is one of the most important conditions for the oil refining industry to achieve the modern technological level that will ensure the country's needs for high-quality motor fuel, raw materials for petrochemicals and other petroleum products," Rushan Shamgunov said.

The scope of the quality management system includes all structural units of TAIF-NK

“This is primarily an image component. We must meet the requirements of stakeholders and strive to ensure that everything in our management system is defined and functioning correctly. The system is double-checked, responsible persons have been appointed to maintain and comply with the requirements of international standards, and the necessary documents and procedures have been developed. International standards define what an enterprise must have if it wants to be successful and efficient, advanced, and competitive. And the company's task is to correctly apply these requirements and, improving, follow them," explained Irina Kolobkova, the head of the management system control and analysis department at TAIF-NK.



The quality management system covers all structural divisions of TAIF-NC, the main business processes related to the production of products, the purchase of raw materials, the purchase of inventory and the sale of finished products.

The proper distribution of functions, powers and responsible people in the management system, the development of regulations, procedures, protocols to manage resources and infrastructure, as well as to successfully track the process from production to supply to the consumer, quickly remove and prevent inconsistencies in the control system in general, and in the end the company gets the maximum profit, and the consumer — quality raw materials.

The quality management system allows us to supply products outside of Russia, enter into profitable contracts, participate in tenders, competitions, receive government orders, preferential lending, insurance, licenses for the right to operate and certify products.



Interaction and feedback with consumers play an important role in an integrated management system. To do this, the survey is conducted on the quality of products and the organization of the process of its implementation. All risks associated with internal and external factors were established and defined during the planning of main business processes, and measures were taken to manage them.

“TAIF-NK uses what is known as the risk-oriented management. This control system prevents accidents, incidents, the failures is the work of equipment and the supply of inventory items, and non-compliance with legal requirements. Knowledge management is another important component of the management system, which should not depend on inevitable staffing changes. Therefore, all the necessary requirements, procedures, responsibilities and actions are documented, an electronic database of documents is maintained so that a new employee comes and, guided by it, begins to work successfully," says Irina Kolobkova, the head of the management system control and analysis department at TAIF-NK.

Environmental safety issues have always been at the forefront of TAIF-NK. The environmental management system (ISO 14001) allows us to take full control and management of all activities related to environmental protection. The company uses state-of-the-art technologies to minimize the negative impact on the environment of the region. The company provides control and emergency protection systems, monitors the sources of emissions into the atmosphere, and identifies risks in the environmental management system. The procedure for managing environmental aspects is fully documented.

The activities to improve the performance of all divisions of TAIF-NK are considered as a continuous process, and it is impossible to follow these principles without using the best available environmental technologies. Therefore, the company systematically reduces emissions of pollutants into the environment, sets itself obligations to comply with legal requirements.

The large-scale reconstruction of the local industrial wastewater treatment plant at the refinery is a prominent example of how the company solves environmental problems. The project allowed for the creation of a closed water cycle, which also provides for the reception and treatment of all industrial storm water generated at existing TAIF-NK facilities.

Treatment facilities are fully automated, using the technology of the multi-stage treatment system: pre-treatment unit, physical and chemical treatment unit, biological treatment unit, desalination unit, dewatering unit, salt-containing effluent injection unit into disposal wells to a depth of 1,8 km. Due to the use of the multi-stage industrial wastewater treatment system, the company's water consumption has been reduced by more than half.



The world's leading manufacturer, General Electric, has been selected as the supplier of the bulk volume of biological treatment unit equipment. This treatment system is unique for Russian oil refining: the final treatment technology allows 99,99% of pollutants in the form of petroleum products to be removed from the company's wastewater. At the same time, air emissions from treatment plants have decreased by more than 90%. According to the project, the production capacity of the workshop was 500 cubic metres per hour. The total cost of the reconstruction project is about 3,7 billion rubles. Due to its environmental orientation, the company's treatment facilities are of high public importance.

The grand opening of the important object for the entire region was held in the year of ecology in Tatarstan. It was attended by the president of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, and the then director general of TAIF, Albert Shigabutdinov, now strategic development adviser.

“This is a huge project worth 3,7 billion rubles, which was implemented in two years. We saw that the state-of-the-art, world-class treatment system is used here. The level of removal of petroleum products is 99,99%. This is a very good example of people who live on this land not feeling the environmental burden," Rustam Minnikhanov said at the time.

“Such projects are expensive, but they are necessary to meet environmental quality standards," said Director General of TAIF-NK Rushan Shamgunov. The mayor of Nizhnekamsk, Aydar Metshin, who also attended the opening ceremony, added that such modern technologies improve the quality of life of citizens.



TAIF-NK, previously certified according to OHSAS 18001, revised its occupational safety and health management system within 3 years, brought it into compliance with the requirements of ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Safety and Health Management Systems and successfully passed the recertification procedure.

The new standard is more dynamic, considers both opportunities and risks, includes the opinions of stakeholders, defines labour safety in the context of a sustainable and stable organization, and is easily integrated with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. By implementing this international standard, the company has once again demonstrated its commitment to maintain and continuously improve the occupational safety and health management system, which allows it to constantly monitor professional health and safety at the enterprise, eliminate or minimize risks for employees, and prevent incidents and emergency situations.

Company managers are personally responsible for ensuring the safe operation of all employees, so the formation of an organizational and legal framework in the field of industrial safety and labour protection in accordance with legislation and standards is an urgent task. All measures to reduce injuries and eliminate the possibility of accidents are mainly reduced to ensuring that each employee strictly adheres to their job responsibilities in the field of labour protection — complying with labour safety requirements, using personal protective equipment, improving their skills in a timely manner in accordance with changing industrial and social conditions, and passing annual mandatory medical examinations.

An important role in eliminating accidents is played by training sessions on the plans for localization and elimination of possible accidents, which are held regularly in technological workshops. There successfully operates the non-emergency rescue unit. In accordance with the requirements of the international standard for workers, it has been developed compulsory documents regulating the observance of requirements of labour protection and industrial safety, the production hazards and risks have been identified, and the measures to manage them are provided.



In 2020, TAIF-NK has proved for the fifth time that the integrated management system meets the requirements of international standards ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems, and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Safety and Health Management Systems.

The results of the recertification audit have confirmed once again that the entire integrated management system of TAIF-NK as a whole maintains compliance with the requirements of international standards, is constantly improved, remaining effective and applicable to the certification field.



The high quality and environmental characteristics of manufactured petroleum products, which are constantly marked by victories in key regional and federal competitions, confirm the effective operation of the integrated management system, which allows TAIF-NK to have steady growth and development and always be one step ahead of competitors.

