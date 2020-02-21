‘We are probably the first in the Volga region’ — state pet hotel opens in Kazan

The hotel financed with non-public money can accommodate up to 50 dogs and cats

The first state hotel for animals in the republic opened in Kazan. The pet hotel is based in the Kazan Veterinary Centre in the city’s Sovetsky District, it can accommodate up to 50 dogs and cats. Services of overstaying can be paid both per day and hour, this is was said at Business Breakfast in the city administration of Kazan on 10 February. The price will be from 200 to 1,000 rubles a day. Read in Realnoe Vremya’s report how the low-cost pet hotel was created and what Kazan pet advocates think of it.

Suite for Murzik

The first state hotel for animals in Tatarstan opened in Kazan. The low-cost pet hotel was created in the Kazan Veterinary Centre. Up to 50 dogs and cats can be kept at once in the area of 130 square metres. The service is provided per hour and day. Veterinarians care about animals, a big walking zone allows training for different breeds of dogs.

“The cost of services depends on how much time animals stay in the hotel as well as food, walking, training. The price for big pets will vary from 400 to 1,000 rubles a day, maintenance for little pets will be 200 rubles a day. The establishment has VIP rooms, for instance, for big dogs, cages and summer cages,” head of State Veterinary Association State Public Entity in Kazan Timur Galeyev.

First in Volga region

As Realnoe Vremya was said in the pet hotel itself, the reconstruction of the clinical section of the veterinary centre will be completed this year. After its opening, complicated manipulations can be done here, and pets can rehabilitate after severe, chronic and rare diseases.

It took years to develop the urban veterinary association. The reconstruction of the clinic in Soviet District with the reorganisation of a multidisciplinary state veterinary centre began last year. The creation of the hotel for animals became the first stage. The veterinary centre with an area of 3,000 square metres as pet hotel and clinic will be the first in Tatarstan and one of the leaders in the region, veterinarians think.

“We are probably the first in the Volga region — the first state pet hotel. The reconstruction of the clinic in Soviet District with the reorganisation of a multidisciplinary state veterinary centre began last year. People come here before going on holiday, they need to leave their pets somewhere. Our prices are accessible, below the market: from 200 rubles per day for cats, from 500 rubles for dogs, which is a bit more expensive because dogs need more attention, be taken for a walk: three times a day for 30-40 minutes. We have delivery too, a car takes an animal and can bring it back,” head of the Kazan Veterinary Centre Georgy Yurkin told Realnoe Vremya.

According to him, the idea of opening such a pet hotel was common — of the whole staff, clients also often asked for this. Animals could be left here previous too, but it wasn’t possible to host so many dogs and cats and create all necessary conditions. But the reconstruction of the clinic helped.

As Timur Galeyev told Realnoe Vremya, about 18 million rubles had been spent on the reconstruction of the veterinary centre in the last three years. The urban veterinary association invests this money using non-public incomes from commercial activity. By preliminary estimates, about another 5 million rubles will be needed in the next years for physiotherapeutic and endoscopic equipment.

The idea is good, but quality service is key

“As far as I am concerned, they had had a pet hotel for long, for some two years, but we haven’t been there, I can’t compare. The idea itself is good because some people need to leave their cats and dogs for a while. But, most importantly, this service must be good,” thinks Kazan animal advocate, Vice Chairwoman of Zoocare Maya Krengel.

“We don’t accept animals to leave. Though we are often asked for this. We try to help people to find a home to cats. Unfortunately, we can’t accept them without certificates, shots. It is a costly procedure. This is why such a hotel is needed. People are mobile, they need to go somewhere. And if this has state basis, it is very good,” Director of Murzik cat café Olga Aleksandrova added.

There were 10,000 appointments made in seven veterinary clinics of the city in 2019 in general. Vaccination against infections, sterilisation, treatment of eating disorders and removal of foreign bodies are the most popular services. Over 16,000 cats and dogs were vaccinated against rabies in veterinary clinics in Kazan, which is by 500 animals more than in 2018. Veterinary ambulance crews received over 1,000 calls.