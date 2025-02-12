The Power of Unity: TAIF-NK employees join the Ski Track of Russia Race

The Ski Track of Russia 2025 Mass competitions have taken place in Nizhnekamsk, on the basis of the Batyr sports and recreation complex. These races have become not just a speed competition, but a real celebration for fans of active sports. As per tradition, representatives of TAIF-NK JSC participated in the race, for whom sport and work are inextricably linked.

“Sport unites people regardless of their profession”

Every year at the beginning of February, one of the largest and most popular sporting events takes place in the country — the Ski Race of Russia. It is a festival of health, sports and friendship. People of all ages get up to ski, among the participants —doctors, teachers, police officers and representatives of other professions.

The TAIF-NK JSC team is traditionally actively involved in city sports events. Ski Track of Russia is no exception.

“Sport unites people regardless of their profession, and TAIF-NK vividly illustrates this. Skiing improves health and develops team spirit. It is especially pleasant to see how the team unites and supports each other," Gulnara Spiridonova, SAP specialist at the Information Technology Department of TAIF-NK JSC, said with a smile.

“Sport is an important part of our lives”

This year, Maxim Novikov, the director general of TAIF-NK JSC, joined his colleagues at the starting line. According to him, every year the company runs under the slogans of sports and family, which is a tradition that employees are happy to support. “Sport is an important part of our lives.



That's why we actively participate in such events. This year, TAIF-NK has its own large-scale Race of Heroes planned, and the Ski Track of Russia is as part of the competition, in a training format. Therefore, today we intend not just to run the standard route, but to get to Almash by increasing the distance," Maxim Novikov said before the start of the race.

He is confident that a variety of competitions, whether these are marathons, mini-football or volleyball tournaments, swimming, table tennis and chess, create a unique atmosphere of unity and cooperation.

“It is necessary to start by realising the importance of physical activity, even if it is an amateur level. Instead of relaxing with a can of beer in front of the TV after work and watching the successes of others, it's better to start moving towards your dreams yourself. Sport is a vital spirit and an opportunity to realise your desires. Ultimately, a healthy person is an optimist, and their bright thoughts always benefit production. That is why sport is important for our company," Maxim Novikov emphasised.

Participation is already a victory

Before the race, marathon participants warmed up well. The athletes had to cover a distance of 1.5 kilometres. Vasily Kamzolov, a 66-year-old electrician at the TAIF-NK refinery, tries not to miss any sporting events, despite his retirement age. “My supervisor called and asked if I would take part in the race.



I replied that, of course, I would participate! I really like sports, whether it's a bike marathon in the summer or a ski relay race, it promotes good health," he said, adding that he has been working at the company since 1997. Although he could have retired a long time ago, it is difficult for him to imagine his life without his beloved business and team.

Alsu Galimulina, an economist at TAIF-NK JSC, also came to talk with colleagues and recharge with positive emotions. “The weather is wonderful, just an incentive to go skiing. Clean air and beautiful nature help to forget about everyday worries and recharge with positive energy," she said.

Ildar Zagidulin, SAP specialist of the Information Technology Department, is sincerely passionate about sports and especially appreciates team games. He came to the Ski Track of Russia for a dose of adrenaline and, of course, for a victory. “I practice hockey and regularly devote time to sports in my spare hours.



As for skiing, skiing is quite successful. Participation in this race has become a personal initiative — I want to test my abilities and compete with my colleagues," Ildar Zagidulin shared.

After running the distance, the workers finished in a great mood and talked to each other for a long time in an informal atmosphere. The sports holidays don't end there. On February 22, ski competitions among the company's teams will be held at the Almash training base, which will become part of the Race of Heroes events, and on March 1 there will be a ski relay race for the TAIF-NK Cup.