The number of sale contracts 20% down in 11 months

In the last 15 years, the Tatarstan office of the Russian Register has carried out about 15 million registration actions

Photo: Реальное время

As part of the 15th anniversary of the Tatarstan office of the Russian Register, the department summed up the results of its work, noting the results in the registration of land contracts and a number of changes in legislation, as well as achievements in the framework of dacha and garage amnesties. Read more about it in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

Registration activities

In the last 15 years, the Tatarstan office of the Russian Register has carried out about 15 million registration actions:

Currently, the Unified State Register of Real Estate stores information on almost 4.37 million sites, of which more than 1.68 million are land plots and about a million are buildings.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

We emphasise that for 11 months of 2024, the total number of registered sale and purchase agreements amounted to more than 218,700, which is lower than the same period in 2023, when more than 273,000 agreements were registered.

Also, 10,500 agreements for non-residential premises and 16,800 agreements for participation in shared construction were registered in the republic, which is also a decrease compared to last year.

“One of the most notable achievements of the Russian Register is the reduction in the time frame for registering real estate. If previously real estate registration took 30 days, now this period has been reduced to two to four days,” said deputy head of the Tatarstan office of the Russian Register Liliya Burganova.

Innovations in legislation

“With the onset of 2025, an important change for property owners will be that the Russian Register will no longer register transactions with land plots whose boundaries are not included in the Unified State Register. In practice, this will mean that without going through the surveying procedure, it will be impossible to sell, donate or transfer a land plot by inheritance,” Burganova clarified.

A new federal law concerning amendments to the Land Code of Russia comes into force on 1 March 2025. The document, adopted on 8 August 2024, is aimed at solving problems with abandoned land plots both in populated areas and intended for gardening and vegetable gardening.

The new law will introduce an obligation to carry out state cadastral registration and registration of rights to land plots after the completion of the construction of buildings or their reconstruction. Persons who fail to fulfil this obligation will be subject to administrative liability.

Галия Шакирова / realnoevremya.ru

In addition, developers will be required to submit applications for registration of property rights of equity construction participants to premises and parking spaces in apartment buildings. All legal entities will have to submit documents on cadastral registration and registration of rights exclusively in electronic form.

Land amnesty and new simplifications

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that simplifies the procedure for registering ownership of outbuildings on land plots and houses divided for several families to live in as part of the “dacha amnesty.” This law combines provisions that simplify the process of registering documents for residential and garden houses, as well as outbuildings and land plots used by citizens for personal needs.

“Since the programme began in 2016, the Russian Register in Tatarstan has registered more than 123,600 citizens' rights in a simplified manner. Of this number, almost 71,000 rights relate to individual housing construction objects, about 31,000 — to land plots,” emphasised head of the State Land Supervision Department Ilsur Karimov.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

One of the key innovations is a simplified procedure for cadastral registration and registration of ownership of auxiliary objects, such as baths, sheds and summer kitchens.

“These sites can be entered into the Unified State Register of Real Estate as previously registered, without paying a state fee, subject to the presence of the right to a land plot and technical registration of objects before 1 January 2013,” Liliya Burganova clarified.

No less important is the so-called garage amnesty, effective since 1 September 2021. Since its inception, more than 16,000 garage-like sites and land plots have been registered in Tatarstan. Thus, the republic entered the top five in terms of garage registration in 2024, behind only Omsk, Moscow and Tyumen regions.

Head of the Russian Register Oleg Skufinsky said that the positive dynamics of registration continues: since the beginning of 2024, more than 150,000 sites have been registered, which is 15% more than in the same period last year. Of these, 51,600 are garages and almost 100,000 are land plots.

Татьяна Демина / realnoevremya.ru

Earlier, the Russian government introduced a bill to the State Duma granting the right to owners of underground garages to use land plots located above them, so the owners of underground garages with above-ground structures such as racks, roofs, etc., will be able to register the land above the facility as their property and use it for major or current repairs of the underground building.

Project activities and results of work

One of the main projects of the department is the National System of Spatial Data state programme. It allows citizens to go through the entire process of registering real estate — from choosing an object to its registration. To date, data on eight borders of Tatarstan with other entities have been entered into the register

Since 2020, Land for Construction project has been implemented where about 2,800 land plots with a total area of more than 3,000 hectares have been identified. Of these, 448 plots are already involved in construction. The leading positions in the number of identified plots are occupied by the following districts:

Spas;

Leninogorsk;

Aznakayevo;

Sarmanovo;

Aktanysh.

“Since the beginning of 2023, work has also been underway to identify land plots for tourism development. As a result, 19 plots with a total area of more than 100 hectares were discovered, of which 15 are already involved in circulation,” Ilsur Karimov said.

Over the past three years, the Russian Reigster has clarified the boundaries of more than 60,000 real estate facilities free of charge, which covers 145 cadastral quarters. The agency also corrected republican registry errors.

“In 2024, 33,000 errors were corrected, and since 2022 — 64,000 errors, of which 49,000 concern land plots. Corrections were made in Verkhny Uslon, Vysokaya Gora, Zelenodolsk, Pestretsy, Laishevo and Yelabuga districts, as well as in Kazan,” Karimov specified.