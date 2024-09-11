We won’t let them get bored’: in Kazan, the turnout in State Council deputies elections exceeds the 2019 figures

Photo: Дарья Пинегина

A total of 54.5% of voters participated in the elections

Preliminary results of the elections of deputies of the 7th State Council of Tatarstan of the were summed up at a weekly meeting in the mayor's office. According to Mayor of the city Ilsur Metshin, they passed without incident. A total of 54.5% of voters participated in the elections.

“This is a high turnout, higher than before,” said Mayor of the city Ilsur Metshin and recalled that in 2019, in the elections of deputies of the 6th Tatarstan parliament, the turnout was 51%.

According to the party list, the United Russia party received 68.5% of the votes, 12.9% of the votes were given to the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, 7% to the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia.

“The new State Council includes professional, experienced leaders known to Kazan residents,” the mayor said.

“The order is simple: to be worthy of this respect and the trust shown by our voters”

“The tasks are big, it is very important that Kazan is represented in the highest legislative body of the republic by such professionals, different, but each of them is not a newcomer in their field. Let us wish everyone successful work, we will not let them get bored,” the mayor said.

One of the goals set by Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov is the development of the transport industry, he voiced the goals that Ruslan Yusupov faces.

“And what is very important for us, our leader shares our desires with us, and there is no city that would overcome the issue of providing people with transport at the expense of cars. Public transport is number one, but it must be comfortable, safe and accessible to everyone, so we hope that the new convocation will be able to resolve these issues,” Metshin said.

It should be reminded that over the past 17 years, the Kazan bus network has been reduced by 26 routes — from 70 routes in 2007 to 54 in August 2024.

According to the city mayor, several important tasks must be solved in the area of waste recycling: reduce the amount of waste, organise its recycling and disposal and reduce the use of non-recyclable waste.

“The order is simple: to be worthy of this respect and the trust shown by our voters. We hope that together we will consciously work for the benefit of our hometown and for the benefit of the residents,” Ilsur Metshin summed up.

“By participating in the elections, we create a reserve and opportunities for positive changes in our native republic”

This year was dedicated to the family; many voters came to the elections with relatives, including children.

“By participating in the elections, we create a reserve and opportunities for positive changes in our native republic, once again, thanks to all the organisers,” Ilsur Metshin thanked all the participants.





During the elections, about 200 tonnes of products were sold at the polling stations. 211,000 people used public transport for free. And the festival, timed to coincide with Election Day, was visited by 52,000 city residents.