Days of BRICS Summit in Kazan can be made non-working for civil servants

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

The days of the BRICS heads of state summit — October 22-24 this year — are proposed to be declared days off for officials who work in Kazan. The draft of the relevant decree of the rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, is undergoing an anti-corruption examination, which is to be completed by August 9.



According to the first paragraph of the document, October 22-24 may become non-working with salary retention for:

persons who fill positions of the state civil service of the republic and other positions in the executive authorities of Tatarstan;

employees of organisations subordinate to the executive authorities of Tatarstan.

According to the second point, the decree will not apply to persons who, by decision of the employer, ensure the functioning of the relevant executive authority and its subordinate organisations from October 22 to 24, 2024 inclusive.

“To recommend to the heads of state bodies of the Republic of Tatarstan, which are not executive authorities of the Republic of Tatarstan, heads of local self-government bodies of the municipal formation of the city of Kazan and organisations subordinate to them to organise the working (office) time of their employees in the period from October 22 to 24, 2024 inclusive in the manner similar to that established by paragraphs 1 and 2 of this decree," it follows from the document.

It is also proposed to do the same to the heads of federal government agencies operating in Kazan.

Such measures are proposed to be taken “in order to strengthen the protection of public order and ensure public safety” during the summit.

It should be recalled that during the BRICS summit in Kazan, restrictions on the movement and parking of vehicles carrying high-risk substances will be introduced. Most of the leaders of the unification states confirmed their participation in the meeting. About 30 foreign delegations are planning to come to the capital of Tatarstan.