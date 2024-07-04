Interactive events, masterclasses, AMCHI and festive fireworks: Nizhnekamsk celebrates Youth Day

Over 12,000 attended the event on the Embankment

Photo: Альберт Муклоков

Robot ball races, a sport car of one of the most awarded car drivers of Russia Dmitry Bragin, video and photo areas, masterclasses, artists’ performances, a chemical show and much more. Youth Day was celebrated in Nizhnekamsk on a large scale. Popular celebrations were held at the Krasny Klyuch Embankment. Read more about whose else the citizens were surprised in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

“Fun, thrill, spirit of competition”

The celebration started early morning at Solnechnaya Polyana area and Ayda extreme sports park. Yoga classes and a street wrestling festival took place here. Later, everyone dived into the world of art during an art therapy masterclass where everybody could express themselves on the canvas with acryl paint.

The evening programme of Youth Day opened at the Krasny Klyuch Embankment. Albert Muklokov / realnoevremya.ru . Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

The evening programme of Youth Day opened at the Krasny Klyuch Embankment. It was full by 16.000. Citizens and guests of the city participated in masterclasses, intellectual quizzes and interesting competitions with pleasure. There were entertainments to every liking.



Robot ball races represented at TAIF-NK’s site aroused special interest among the youth.

“It is not only exciting races, it is fun, thrill, competition spirit and the possibility of diving into the future. The goal of the attraction is to bring your ball to the finishing line first controlling it on iPad. The race course is a labyrinth full of springboards, swings and deadlocks. One can focus on the unusual control when covering the course, while one can jump on the springboard, bump into the rival, push the obstacles,” said administrator of the interactive entertainment Akron Rakhmonov.

Robot ball races represented aroused special interest among the youth. Albert Muklokov / realnoevremya.ru. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

Both children and adults were interested in the exciting robot ball races.

“I have been such a device for the first time. I like overcoming obstacles with the ball very much,” said Gorgey, 8, easily managing the robot.

“I have had to work hard to reach the finishing line. It is not that simple as it seems at first sight,” his mother Viktoria admitted.

“We felt we are superstars”

One can see a real racing car of one of the most awarded car drivers of Russia Dmitry Bragin on the site. Curious boys and girls tried to take photos in front of the sports car, glimpse at the pilot cabin.

One can see a real racing car on the site. Albert Muklokov / realnoevremya.ru. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

Photo and video areas became a gimmick of the area. Everyone could make a funny vide or an instant photo as a memento.

“It’s fun!” two friends Kristina and Liana said looking at their photos.

Ildar Khabibullin and Albina Khabibullina now have a short family video. Taking guitar toys, putting on funny glasses and hats on, the young people started to dance looking at the camera. They received the video in their email 15 minutes later.

“We felt we are superstars. The video turned out to be fun. We will post it on social media now,” the head of the family said with a smile.

Citizens and guests of the city participated in masterclasses and interactive entertainments with pleasure. Albert Muklokov / realnoevremya.ru. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

“Youth is the best time”

There are more and more people willing to participate in the interactive events. The buzz around the site continued until the evening.

“Youth Day is an important holiday. It is a great opportunity for the youth to meet, talk, exchange experience and ideas, meet single-minded people and make new friends. This days reminds us about the fact that the youth are the future of the country. Our enterprise traditionally participates in the celebration of Youth Day. And the activists join the celebration. Interactive events are organised for visitors of our site,” said main activist of TAIF-NK Alyona Mukharnikova.

Mayor of Nizhnekamsk Ramil Mullin attended the Youth Day celebration in company of First Vice Minister of Youth Affairs of Tatarstan Sofia Galiyeva-Mustafina.

Mayor of Nizhnekamsk Ramil Mullin attended the Youth Day celebration. Albert Muklokov / realnoevremya.ru. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

After visiting the sites, they went to the main stage. Addressing the audience, the mayor stressed that the Nizhnekamsk youth are the energy of the future of the city.

“Nizhnekamsk has always been a city of young people, I hope it will stay so. It was once built by young ambitious folks, and today you are heirs of those ambitions making our city better. The projects implemented in Nizhnekamsk excel not only the republic but also the country in general in terms of their scale. While some factories we have are so unique that there is no other in the world. This means that Nizhnekamsk has a great future. While the future is possible only where there are young people, where children are born. Go ahead, everything is in your hands,” said Ramil Mullin.

The buzz continued until the evening. Albert Muklokov. / realnoevremya.ru. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

The most active managers and workers dealing with youth affairs were awarded letters of gratitude.

“Youth is the best time. We want to wish all of us not to be afraid of anything. And even those mistakes we sometimes face are fine. Might there be mistakes, this is how our live is shaped. We, the ministry of youth affairs, our minister Rinat Sadykov, is delivering his words of gratitude for developing our republic and truly making it the strongest among all Russian regions,” said Sofia Galiyeva-Mustafina.

Participant of Songs, Success and X-Factor AMCHI was the headliner of Youth Day. Albert Muklokov / realnoevremya.ru. Альберт Муклоков / realnoevremya.ru

MARI M, TATAR and BARA performed in front of the guests on that evening. Participant of Songs, Success and X-Factor AMCHI was the headliner of Youth Day. The singer is famous for some of his hits. There were festive fireworks after the artists’ performances.



