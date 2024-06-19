Public places in Kazan to be improved for 4.9bn rub: what has been done and what should city residents expect

Photo: Олег Исаков

Large-scale renovation for the BRICS Games and Summit



This year, 4.9 billion rubles are going to be spent on the improvement of public spaces in Kazan. The improvement of eight facilities for the Games and the BRICS Summit alone will cost 1.8 billion rubles, the deputy head of the executive committee of the city, Igor Kulyazhev, said at a weekly meeting of the mayor's office.

Bulak became the leader of financing — 468 million rubles were allocated for the renovation of fountains and lighting. Now the cascade includes 25 floating fountains, the height of the jet has been increased to 15 metres. 4,000 lamps were also installed along the canal.

Bauman Street took the second place — 423.7 million rubles were allocated for its improvement. A kilometre-long section from Astronomicheskaya to Kremlevskaya metro station was reconstructed there. During the work, the paving stones, retaining walls of the entrance to the metro station were replaced and the Kazan Cat sculpture was updated.

165 million rubles were allocated for the repair of the Millennium Square — the road surface was updated in 3.5 hectares, more than 60 lighting poles were replaced, and the automatic irrigation system was repaired. 28 thousand square metres of rolled lawn were laid and 11.5 thousand dogwood bushes were planted. Flower arrangements of Hearts have been repaired, 17 thousand petunias were planted on them.

The Kazan entrance stele was also not ignored — 130.4 million rubles will be spent on it. By August, it will be installed on Orenburg Tract Street at the exit from the international airport. Its height will be 5.5 metres, and the width of the structure will be 28 metres. Currently, frame letters with a depth of 2.5 metres and a height of 4 metres are made of stainless steel and perforated aluminum.

Significant funds have also been allocated for work on the entrance group of Gorky Park (309 million rubles), Kotelnikov Square (46 million rubles) and Korotchenko Square (34 million rubles).

2.4 billion rubles have been allocated from the budget of Tatarstan for the construction and renovation of spaces

Besides, four more territories for a total of 2.4 billion rubles will be landscaped at the expense of the Tatarstan budget. Among them:

park at the new building of the theatre named after G. Kamala — 1.1 billion rubles;





children's park at the Kazan NCC — 947.6 million rubles;

Mirrors of Tatarstan shopping mall — 186.2 million rubles;

Fuchs Garden — 130.3 million rubles.

With these funds, it is planned to carry out large-scale work on infrastructure renovation and landscaping.

Creating a comfortable urban environment for 682 million rubles

Six facilities will be renovated this year as part of the federal project Creating Comfortable Urban Environment. The works started in 2022, with a funding volume of 682.6 million rubles, will be completed this year.

The largest budget was allocated for the Boulevard along Serova Street — 320 million rubles. Bolshoe Chaikovo Lake (115 million rubles), the square in front of the Vosstaniya-Passazhirskaya railway station (110.6 million), the square of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the construction industry of the Republic of Tatarstan (99 million) and Petrov Park (30 million) will also be landscaped. On the landscaping of the territory near the monument to A.V. Vishnevsky, it is allocated 8 million rubles.