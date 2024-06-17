Tatarstan allocated 31bn rubles for housing utilities investment programmes — the biggest amount in the Volga region

Development of recommendations in housing services to maintain a block of flats

Tatarstan is going to develop recommendations in housing services to maintain a block of flats. The recommendations will explain standards for setting housing tariffs, cleaning of shared territories, snow removal and so on, said Chairman of the republic’s Commission for Housing Utilities and Environment Dmitry Romanov.

“Many questions are asked today about how the territory near the house, shared areas and snow should be cleaned. Not everybody understands what is going on. We have the minimum list that includes all the house maintenance services. This is why the recommendations that will be approved will be sent to all local governing agencies,” he explained.

According to him, 463 petitions have been received by the Tariff Committee since the start of the year. They were about utility and housing services, major repair issues, medicines, transport and tariffs.

31 billion rubles for 70 programmes

In 2024 in general, Tatarstan became a leader among Volga regions in the amount of funding of investment programmes in housing services, claimed First Vice Chairmwoman of the State Committee for Tariffs in the republic Larisa Khabibullina.

According to her, the Tatarstan authorities allocated 31 billion rubles for these goals. The republic has a total of 70 programmes: 24 in thermal power engineering, 19 in water supply, 7 — in electrical energy, 3 — with waste management. There were 24 projects in the region in 2019.

At the same time, neighbouring Bashkortostan has 83 investment programmes in housing and utilities. However, Tatarstan is in the lead in the amount of funding. Khabibullina stressed that nowadays the committee pays a lot of attention to control the implementation of investment programmes.



Khabibullina reminded that housing and utilities tariffs would increase in Russia since 1 July. This will particularly include gas, heating, water supply, waste management and electrical energy.