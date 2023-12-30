Gifts for cadets of Tatarstan Cadet Corps

Photo: provided by press service of TAIF-NK JSC for realnoevremya.ru

On New Year's Eve, representatives of TAIF-NK JSC traditionally attended the New Year tree show in the sponsored Tatarstan cadet corps. They came with congratulations, but got to the solemn line. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Visiting with gifts

It has already become a good tradition for refiners to congratulate the cadets on each upcoming New Year.

It has already become a good tradition for refiners to congratulate the cadets on each upcoming New Year. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

“We have a long-term friendship! Every year, on the eve of very important events, we come to your educational institution to thank you for your success and congratulate you on the holiday! Happy New Year, we wish you a great miracle and a magical mood, incredible happiness and great luck for the whole next year. During this year, you have again demonstrated a high level of responsibility and diligence in your studies. We cannot but be pleased with your achievements and progress. And this, of course, is a great merit of your teachers," said Vladimir Gatunok, the assistant director general of the company, from the stage.



Long-standing friendship

Refiners have been patronising the cadet corps for many years. And gifts are only a small part of the support. Since 2018, phones have been banned in the cadet corps. Cadets can only get information from books or in classes, via the Internet from computers. The teachers are confident: it's only for good. The pupils fell in love with reading books again. So much so that it was necessary to update the library fund. Old friends came to the rescue.

Pupils fell in love with reading books again. So much so that it was necessary to update the library fund. Tatiana Morozova/realnoevremya.ru

They also happened to be at hand in February 2023, when office equipment was being updated. Therefore, good grades and the success of cadets at competitions and forums, according to the director of the institution Irina Plaksina, are a common achievement: the students themselves, teachers, and friends of the Cadet Corps.



They also happened to be at hand in February 2023, when office equipment was being updated. Therefore, good grades and the success of cadets at competitions and forums are a common achievement. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

One of the recent bright victories was the performance of the current graduate Mikhail Materov at the international military-technical forum Army-23. In August of this year in Moscow, the cadet worthily presented the Tatarstan Cadet Corps. In a highly competitive environment, Matherov's research on rocket engine fuel consumption was awarded a silver award.



One of the recent bright victories is the performance of the current graduate Mikhail Materov. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

“For the victory, I was given a certificate for the purchase of a patent. I am very grateful that we have such loyal friends who helped me realise my dream," the hero noted.



Speaking of heroes

The Tatarstan Cadet Corps has its own professional Olympiad: cadets and entire platoons compete for the right to be called the Leader of Heroes. The best of the best have been awarded just on the eve of the New Year 2024 by the results of the first academic half of the year.

Cadet corps has its own Olympiad: cadets and entire platoons compete for the right to be called the Leader of Heroes. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

The winners of the fire training competitions were the first to receive their diplomas. This year's tournament is dedicated to the memory of Shavkat Manyapov, a graduate of the Tatarstan Cadet Corps named after Hero of the Soviet Union Gani Safiullin. The young people showed excellent results in shooting with an air rifle. Moreover, it was not personal achievements that were evaluated, but the overall result of the class.



In individual competition, the cadets showed excellent results in various sports: pull-up, standing jump, shuttle running, assembling and disassembling a machine gun, filling a magazine. Irina Plaksina notes:

“The results of our cadets are pleasing every year. When entering a military school, according to the standard, one must be able to pull up 30 times. And we already have students in 7, 8 and 9 grades who are almost fulfilling the standard.

In individual competition, the cadets showed excellent results in various sports. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

Discipline, order, cleanliness, high academic results, and full mutual support are the key to success in team competitions. And everything is in perfect order with this in the cadet corps.



And there's still New Year's party ahead. The young men will have to boast their successes again. But this time, they will definitely show that the cadets get along well not only with studies, sports, and weapons, but also sing and dance beautifully.