Russia’s first Halal PCR lab to open in Kazan

Photo: courtesy of the Tatarstan rais’ press service for realnoevremya.ru

Tatarstan Rais Rústame Minnikhanov and Mufti of the republic Hazrat Kamil Samigullin discussed the results of the years and plans for 2024, E says the press service of the region.

The Tatarstan mufti reminded the audience that in 2023 the main activity of the regional Muslim Religious Directorate was aimed to strengthen interfaith harmony, conservation of the mother tongue and Tatar and Muslim traditions, charity. The directorate also actively participated in supporting mobilised people and civilians in the special military operation: there were sent four humanitarian cargo to the special military operation area, four trips to the military zone of the People’s Republic of Luhansk where people mobilised from Tatarstan are seeing their service.

There were held events in youth politics, book publishing, propagation of the Halal life style — Muslim infrastructure and the Halal industry. In 2023, Mufti Hazrat Kamil met Patriarch of Russia Kirill. There were discussed such topics as the conservation of interfaith and interethnic peace and mutual understanding.

In 2024, it is planned to participate in an experiment of launching Islamic finance, events within the Year of Family, Year of Islamic Sciences and IT technologies and Halal Lifestyle Year. It is scheduled to open a new Halal centre in Kazan, Russia’s first Muslim laboratory to detect a pig DNA in a PCR test, introduce a Muslim-friendly loyalty system to service the population.

Also, it is planned to organise and hold a republican Iftar under the aegis of Russia — Islamic World Strategic Vision Group at federal level with foreign guests.

On 15 November, at a round-table talk Practical Session on Islamic (Partner) Financing at the regional Investment Development Agency, its attendees discussed what problems and already been faced in Islamic banking and what pitfalls were expected ahead.