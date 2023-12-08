The number of idle workers in Tatarstan is four times down

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Roman Khasayev (archive)

1.389 people were idle in Tatarstan in the third quarter of 2023 due to the reasons that do not depend on the employer. Compared to the same period last year, their number is four times lower — they totalled 5.520 people in July-September 2022.

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, the number of workers who were jobless in Tatarstan went up. It is 1.226 people in April-June.

The number of idle workers in Tatarstan decreased compared to the first quarter of 2023 — their amount is 2.9 times lower. They amounted to 4.117 in January-March.

In the second and third quarters of 2023, the employees who didn’t have a job accounted for 0.1% of the total workforce in Tatarstan. To compare, the indicators were 0.7% and 0.6% respectively during the same periods.

realnoevremya.ru/Roman Khasayev (archive)

The biggest number of workers who had to stay idle in Tatarstan since early 2022 was registered in the first quarter of 2022. This period coincides with the start of the special military operation and the beginning of anti-Russian politics reflected in particular in sanctions on Russian citizens and its companies. In January-March 2022, the number of registered jobless people in the republic was 6.729, which is 0.7% of the total workforce.

By late last year, the number of workers without a job in Tatarstan reduced to 4.545 people. They totalled 0.5% of the total workforce.

realnoevremya.ru/Roman Khasayev (archive)

Last spring, the Federation Council reported that due to the exit of some foreign companies from Russia, 95.865 workers turned out to be jobless. As of 21 March 2022, 36.765 organisations with a total of 8.4 million people announced their workers’ employment status changed. The largest number of idle workers was in Moscow, Samara and Kaluga regions as well as Saint Petersburg.

It should be reminded that according to the Labour Code of Russia, an idle period is a temporary suspension from work due to economic, technological, technical or organisational reasons.

Specific reasons for idle time and its terms aren’t spelt out in Russian legislation. Many workers faced it in the country, including in Tatarstan, after the exit of some foreign companies from the market.