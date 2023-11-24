26 routes to improve in Kazan by the BRICS Summit for 6.5bn rubles

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

26 urban routes are planned to be improved in Kazan by the BRICS Summit. 6.5 billion rubles have been allocated from the regional budget for these goals. This information has been known at a meeting on the preparation for a summit of the organisation’s member states.



18 road segments as well as paving routes and car parks are going to be repaired along the guests’ route.

A new 26-km long fence and 10 bus stops are planned to be replaced. Also 12 stairways and four underground crossings are expected to be repaired.

A thousand of trees and bushes, around 4.800 perennial and 18.600 seasonal plants are to be planted along the repaired road segments. The works will cost 4.4 billion rubles.



realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Realnoe Vremya already wrote earlier this month that a guest route had started to be designed by the BRICS Summit. Leaders of Vakhitovsky and Privolzhsky Districts are inspecting the buildings along this route.



It should be reminded that the BRICS Summit is due to be held in Kazan in October 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a dedicated order. Later, the leader of the country claimed at the member states’ meeting in the RSA the capital of Tatarstan was ready to hold the event “at the top level.”

According to Putin, around 200 political, economic and public events with over tens of Russian cities are planned to be hosted. Brazil, India, China and the RSA, in turn, expressed their readiness to support Russia during the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Vladimir Putin during an expanded BRICS Summit meeting via teleconference. from kremlin.ru for realnoevremya

There was also created an organising committee at federal level to prepare and host the BRICS Summit. It is chaired by Aide to the Russian Yury Ushakov. The republican committee is led by Rustam Minnikhanov, Alexey Pesoshin, head of the republican leader’s administration Asgat Safarov as well as Kazan Mayor Ilsur Metshin (with approval) were appointed his deputies. Aide to the regional governor Gazinur Bakirov became his secretary. The republican organising committee includes 42 people — heads of Tatarstan ministries and agencies are among them. Also, Minnikhanov tasked the Tatarstan Cabinet of Ministers to create a task force and working group in separate areas of the event that will be held in Kazan during the BRICS Summit in Russia.



BRICS is an alliance of five countries — Russia, China, the RSA, Brazil and India. The summit in Kazan will be the 16th — such a meeting of leaders has been held annually since 2009. New state members can be accepeted to the alliance in Kazan.

Russian cities have hosted the summit twice: Yekaterinburg in 2009 and Ufa in 2015. Saint Petersburg was to hold the summit in 2020. However, the meeting was teleconferenced because of the pandemic.



