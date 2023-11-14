Cycling and walking route along Kremlin Dam becomes most expensive area improvement project in Kazan in 2023

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Eight urban improvement projects are implemented in the Tatarstan capital this year. A cycling and walking route along the Kremlin Dam including a peninsular next to became the most expensive project — 337.9 million rubles. Vice head of the Kazan Executive Committee Igor Kulyazhev said this at a meeting on Monday.

Then, according to him, it is followed by the entrance of Gorky Park for 331.4 million rubles, 2nd stage of Svetlaya Dolina Residential Complex Park — 291 million rubles.

A total of over 1.4 billion rubles was allocated for these proejcts.

realnoevremya.ru/ Maxim Platonov (archive)

It should be reminded that the new cycling and walking route along the Kremlin Dam, which is a walking territory along the river connecting the historical centre of the city with a residential area next Kazan Family Centre, opened on 30 August.

Tatarstan Rais Rustam Minnikhanov attended the opening ceremony. There have always been a lot of people near the sand-covered area under the bridge but it wasn’t safe to be there. Now the route has walking lanes for pedestrians and a lane for bicycles and e-scooters.

13 areas for calm leisure time have appeared in general, and rotating benches have been installed along the riverbank. The cycling and walking lane is 1.9 km long.