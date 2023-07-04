Volga regions back to migration gain

Migration gain was registered in nearly half of regions of the Volga Federal District from January to April 2023. The picture is significantly different from the same period last year when a fall was registered in 13 out of 14 Volga regions. Only Tatarstan was an exception whose population continues growing this year too thanks to migration. Read more about the situation in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

Migration gain in Tatarstan rises 1.4 times

Migration gain was registered in six regions of the Volga Federal District in four months of the year. It is three republics — Mari El, Mordovia, Tatarstan and three regions — Nizhny Novgorod, Penza and Samara.

Tatarstan turned out to be the most attractive region for migrants in the Volga Federal District — their growth was 2,658 people. 21,713 citizens left the republic in four months whereas 34,223 did neighbouring Bashkiria and 5,123 in Mari El.

24,371 people arrived in Tatarstan from January to April this year. During the same period, for instance, 32,709 citizens came to Bashkiria and 5,445 to Mari El.

Compared to the same period last year, migration gain in Tatarstan rose 1.4 times, or 750 people. It was assessed at 1,908 people in January-April 2022.

It is noteworthy that despite the increased migration gain, the number of people who arrived in Tatarstan in January-April 2023 turned out to be lower than during the same period last year, by 3,832 people. The number of those who left the republic turned out to be lower too — by 4,582 migrants.

The situation with migration gain in the other regions of the Volga Federal District in January-April 2023 was the following:

Samara Oblast — 1,679 people;

Penza Oblast — 363 people;

Mordovia — 330 people;

Mari El — 322 people;

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 296 people.

Migration loss was seen in these five regions during the first four months last year. For instance, it was 1,950 people in Samara Oblast, 1,942 in Penza Oblast, 2,938 in Nizhny Novgorod, 1,963 in Mordovia and 993 in Mari El.

Migration loss in Kirov Oblast reduces 148 times

Eight regions still have a migration loss in the Volga Federal District. It is Bashkiria, Udmurtia, Chuvashia, Perm Krai, Kirov, Orenburg, Saratov and Ulyanovsk oblasts.

The most notable migration loss is in Bashkiria — 1,514. At the same time, the republic is the leader of the Volga area in the number of both who came and left the region — 32,709 and 34,223 respectively. The migration loss reduced 1.6 times in it compared to January-April last year.

The lowest migration loss in the Volga Federal District was registered in Kirov Oblast — four people, which is almost 148 times less than in January-April last year. 10,109 people came to this region, 10,113 left it in four months of 2023.

On the basis of the official statistics, Realnoe Vremya has made a rating of Volga regions that registered a migration loss in January-April 2023. Data for the same period last year is given in brackets:

Bashkiria — 1,514 people (-2,521);

Saratov Oblast — 1,478 people (-4,037);

Orenburg Oblast — 1,008 people (-1,334);

Perm Krai — 673 people (-2,025);

Chuvashia — 629 people (-2,241);

Umdurtia — 268 people (-951);

Ulyanovsk Oblast — 120 people (-371);

Kirov Oblast — four people (-591).

A migration loss was registered in the Volga Federal District in general in January-April 2023 as well as during the first four months last year. However, it is 477 times lower and totals 46 people, reads a report on Russia’s socio-economic development.