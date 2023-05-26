Tatarstan returns to top 5 regions of Russia in terms of PPP development

According to the results of 2022, Tatarstan entered the top five in terms of the development of public-private partnership, gaining 58,2 points out of 100 possible. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia.



The first place was taken by Nizhny Novgorod Oblast (74,3 points), the second — by Khabarovsk Krai (64,4 points), the third — Omsk Oblast (62,1 points). Tatarstan took the 4th place. Perm Krai rounded out the top 5 (43,8 points). The five leading regions of 2022 have been completely updated compared to the results of 2021, the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia said in a statement.

The position in the rating consisted of the assessment of three factors: the results of the implementation of PPP projects in 2022 and in previous years, the work of the authorities, their openness to investors, and willingness to support public-private partnership projects.

“The leaders of the rating were regions that were not previously included in the top 5 subjects. Such results were achieved by successful work on the launch and subsequent implementation of large PPP projects by local authorities. The absolute majority of regions from the top twenty have significantly improved their positions in the rating. We hope that the results of the PPP rating will encourage representatives of state authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and local governments to work more actively to attract investment in PPP projects to create a favourable environment for citizens and doing business. This is also facilitated by the work on the implementation of the regional investment standard, which the ministry conducts under the leadership of First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov," said Ilya Torosov, the first deputy minister of economic development of Russia.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maksim Platonov

The leading positions of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Khabarovsk Krai, and Omsk Oblast are due to the launch of major infrastructure projects in 2022. In accordance with the methodology approved by the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, the level of PPP development in the region is determined based on the results of the assessment of three factors:



Dynamics of the implementation of PPP projects in the reporting year (2022).

Accumulated experience in the implementation of PPP projects in previous years (until 2022).

The state of the regulatory and institutional environment.

According to the results of 2021, Tatarstan ranked 6th in the rating of public-private partnership development. Before that, as the Investment Development Agency of the republic recalled, it was the 67th. They also noted that Tatarstan has entered the rating for the first time by the methodology of the Ministry of Economic Development.

The press service of the ministry reported that in Tatarstan there are 130 concession agreements and one agreement on the Ministry of Emergency Situations with a total investment of 93,3 billion rubles. At the republican level, there are 12 concession agreements, the total investment of which is 89,9 billion rubles. There are 119 such agreements at the municipal level, of which 109 are in the public utility sector, and the volume of investments is estimated at 3,4 billion rubles.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov

According to the Investment Development Agency, the most active PPP projects are implemented in the areas of communal infrastructure, construction of social facilities and roads. In Tatarstan, the largest of them is a concession agreement as part of the Shali toll highway (M7 highway) — Bavly (M5 highway), signed on January 11, 2022. The total amount of investments is estimated at 82,4 billion rubles.



At the end of the previous year, the Cabinet of Ministers of Tatarstan approved the concept of development of public-private partnership. Its main goal is to attract extra-budgetary investments into the economy of the republic.