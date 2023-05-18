Unprecedented security measures and a record number of participants: how KazanForum to be held in new status

“This year, after the federal status is granted, we see a multiple increase in the number of participants and, of course, in the number of events”

The capital of Tatarstan is completing the last preparations for the most important event of the year — Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum International Economic Forum. Previously known as KazanSummit, it is held at the federal level for the first time. The new status has already been reflected in the forum — a record 15 thousand participants, including deputy prime ministers and heads of regions of Russia, ministers and ambassadors of foreign countries, businessmen and even Miss Universe, have declared for participation in it. Over 200 events and about 100 draft agreements have been prepared for them. More details about KazanForum — in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

More than 15k participants from 85 countries and 84 regions of Russia

The Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum is the largest international event held annually in Tatarstan, as described by the head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency, Taliya Minullina, this year is gathering a record number of participants — more than 15 thousand. They are coming from 85 countries and 84 regions of Russia. As for the latter, Bashkiria, Samara Oblast, St. Petersburg, Chechnya, Perm Krai, Mordovia, and Orenburg Oblast are sending the largest delegations by number of participants. Representatives of Moscow are also coming.

“This year, after the federal status has been granted, we see a multiple increase in the number of participants and, of course, in the number of events that we organise ourselves," said Taliya Minullina.

Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum is the largest international event held annually in Tatarstan, as described by the head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency, Taliya Minullina/ Photo: tatarstan.ru

A large influx of guests to KazanForum led to that the hotel fund of Kazan turned out to be loaded. As the head of the Directorate of Sports and Social Projects, Maksim Denisov, said, the city as a whole had a “big load”.



“Strictly speaking, it cannot but please that there is interest in the forum, that people are going to the forum, that the forum is the centre of attraction for so many friends, partners and guests of our republic," Maksim Denisov believes.

As the head of the Directorate of Sports and Social Projects, Maksim Denisov, said, the city as a whole had a “big load”. Photo: tatarstan.ru

In the new status, KazanForum cannot do without VIP guests. Neither Russia's President Vladimir Putin, nor, contrary to promises of Taliya Minullina in April, the country's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will not take part in the forum. But three deputies of the latter will arrive — Andrey Belousov, Marat Khusnullin, and Alexey Overchuk. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia is also coming to KazanForum with a large delegation.



As for the 85 countries whose representatives are coming to Kazan, some of them are sending large delegations. For example, Turkey has sent over 100 people.

“The main delegations from the participating countries: the largest is Azerbaijan; Iran, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan. These are the countries that have registered, where there are more than a hundred participants. There will be about 45 diplomatic missions, 27 extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors confirmed their participation today," the head of the Investment Development Agency of Tatarstan said.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Rinat Nazmetdinov (archive)

The participation of the Prime Minister of Tajikistan, a dozen ministers of foreign countries — Qatar, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Oman and so on — is expected. The list also includes the minister of foreign trade of the UAE, minister of justice of islamic affairs and charitable foundations of the Kingdom of Bahrain, minister of agriculture and food security of Malaysia, and minister of foreign affairs of Uganda. Deputy Prime ministers from Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are also expected to come.



Among the guests — the president of the BRICS International Forum from India, as well as Mrs. Universe 2023, Miss Universe 2022 from Bahrain and “the ladies who represent charitable foundations, businesses”, for example, Wildberries CEO Tatiana Bakalchuk.

“We have 235 delegations of a special level, which are under special control," said Taliya Minullina.

Realnoe Vremya is an information partner of Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum International Economic Forum. At the venue of the event, at the Kazan Expo IEC, the visiting editorial office will work — the video studio of the publication, to which we will invite participants, experts and guests of the forum.

PCR tests and about 100 agreements

The KazanForum program includes over 200 events — various business sessions, conferences, round table discussions, educational, cultural and sports events. The largest of them are the digital football games at the Tennis Academy, which started on 16 May and last until May 19. Also, participants will have the Halal industry fair on the basis of the Agro-Industrial Park, panel discussion “The role of UNESCO World Cultural Heritage in the sustainable development of regions” and so on.

The effectiveness of the event is often assessed by the nature of the agreements signed at it and their number, Taliya Minullina drew attention. About 100 of them are expected to be signed at KazanForum.

“In reality, we predict that there will be more of them. It's just that not all participants bring information to the organising committee about what kind of agreements they are, who signed them and of what nature," the head of the Tatarstan Investment Developemnt Agency stated.

Photo: tatarstan.ru

Among the documents being prepared for signing at KazanForum, there are specific contracts for the supply of products, memoranda, and agreements between regions, between enterprises and between countries. Some of them relate to transport and logistics, including the North-South international transport corridor, youth policy, halal sphere.



Many agreements have been developed in the field of education. In particular, it is expected to sign a document on personnel training for the Islamic finance system. Such specialists, for example, are trained in Bahrain.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Rinat Nazmetdinov

Given the scale of the forum and its status, security will be strengthened as much as possible. In particular, despite the end of the coronavirus pandemic and a general decrease in morbidity, the organisers have not abandoned anti-Covid prevention and obliged all participants to undergo PCR tests.



“For the forum, in fact, unprecedented measures have now been introduced to ensure both sanitary and epidemiological safety and physical security in general. Therefore, access is possible only when registration is completed, if there is a registration badge and also when passing a PCR test no earlier than 24 hours," Maksim Denisov said.

698 journalists will cover KazanForum events. They represent the media of 40 countries. Besides, a thousand volunteers who speak several languages have been selected and trained for the event.

Agro-industrial park of Kazan has been “cleaned” prior to Russia Halal Market

Once again, the international halal industry exhibition Russia Halal Market is going to be held within the framework of KazanForum. It starts work on May 17 in the Agro-Industrial Park of Kazan, where a complete cosmetic repair has been carried out in preparation for the event — “minor dilapidations” have been removed. Residents and guests of the city will have the opportunity to visit the Halal fair until May 20.

More than 300 exhibitors will be accommodated in Hall A, and 107 — in Hall B. In total, they will occupy more than 14 thousand square metres.

“To date, together with the Committee of the Muslim Spiritual Board of Tatarstan, we have conducted a full audit of all exhibitors since March. That is, today there are no prohibited products on the territory of the Agro-Industrial Park of Kazan or not corresponding to the canons of Islam at all. We have completely excluded them. A special cleaning company has carried out work to bring all premises, all objects to the requirements of Islam. Those exhibitors who did not agree to work according to the requirements of Islam and did not have a halal certificate, they temporarily left and were replaced by other exhibitors who meet and work according to the requirements of Islam," said Rustem Gaynullov, the deputy minister of agriculture and food of Tatarstan.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Oleg Tikhonov

Manufacturers from Iran, Turkey and Senegal are going to take part in the exhibition. They will present drinks, confectionery, seafood, national souvenirs, and clothing.



Tatarstan businessmen will also present their products, which will be given special attention. Meat and dairy products, honey, confectionery and so on will be available at their points.

“We are going to focus on the manufacturers of the Republic of Tatarstan. Since we position the Republic of Tatarstan as a pilot region for the development of exports of halal products," Rustem Gaynullov added.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maksim Platonov

Companies from other regions of Russia are also going to take part in the Russia Halal Market. Among them — Perm Krai and Bashkiria.

