40,000 guests and the prophet’s 10 authentic relics

Participants in three forums are going to come to the Great Bolgar Congress

Up to 40,000 guests are expected at the Great Bolgar Congress in Bolgar this year. A one-day exhibition of Prophet Muhammad’s authentic relics consisting of 10 exhibits will become the main peculiarity of the celebration dedicated to the day of the official adoption of Islam by Volga Bulgaria. Read more in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

Only one day

Tatarstan Mufti Hazrat Kamil Samigullin said about the relics as early as in February:

“We heart criticism: ‘I already was there last year, it was cold, I walked there, what new things are you going to show me now?’ And this year we want to bring Prophet Muhammad’s holy relics. It is 10 objects. At the moment we think to exhibit them on one day to leave some holiness, meaning, goal to travel with the whole family to touch history,” he said.

“The exhibition will be brought to Kazan in a special flight,” Vice Culture Minister of Tatarstan Damir Natfullin said at a press conference. According to him, the exhibits can be seen in the exhibition hall of the complex Memorable Token in Honour of the Adoption of Islam by Volga Bulgars in 922 on Floor -1.”

A concert will start near the Memorable Token at 9 am, it will turn into the official part at 11 am and a theatre performance. This year, author of a poem about Prophet Yusuf Qul Gali’s 840th birthday will become the main theme. A festive group salah prayer will take place at the Cathedral Mosque square at midday.

Also, guests can attend a crafts and arts fair, listen to lectures of the Tatarstan Muslim Religious Directorate. The Writing History interactive platform with stories about the production technology of medieval inks and Arab calligraphy will likely cause a big interest as well as a belt wrestling competition.

From 20,000 to 40,000

Last year, the Great Bolgar Congress dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by Volga Bulgaria gathered 20,000 people. This year, 40,000 are expected. However, the considerable workload is linked with the visit of participants in the 14th Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum International Economic Forum. About 15,000 people are expected to attend it, many of whom want to participate in the Great Bolgar Congress. Around 5,000 people from the republic’s district are also going to come.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

Also, the 5th Theological Heritage of Russian Muslims International Bolgar Forum with State Adviser of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev will start in Bolgar on 21 May. It will last until 26 May. The 13th three-day National Identity and Religion Russian forum of Tatar religious activists will end on 21 May.