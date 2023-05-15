Poverty in Tatarstan down to record low since mid-90s

The salary from 27 to 45,000 rubles became the most widespread income

The income of 940,300 people in Tatarstan in 2022 was over 60,000 rubles a month, Realnoe Vremya calculated using the data of the Tatarstan Statistics Serbice. Compared to 2021, the share rose from 17.5% to 23.5%.

14.3% of the population of the republic, or 572.200 people, earn from 25 to 60,000 rubles a month — this share rose by 2.2% compared to 2021. The most widespread income was from 27 to 45,000 rubles — it is registered among 28.6%, or 1.1 million people.

There are also those who earn up to 7,000 rubles a month — it is 0.9% of the population, or 36,000 people. However, it is noteworthy that this share decreases — it was 2% in 2021.

2.3% of the population (92,000 people) earn from 7 to 10,000, 5.4% (216,000) do from 10 to 14,000, 9.1% (396,100) make from 14 to 19,000.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Yelizaveta Punsheva

In general, the share of Tatarstan residents below the poverty line was 5%, or 194,300 people, which is the record low since 1995. There were more such citizens in 2021 — 6.2%, or 248,000 people. We will note that the highest share of Tatarstan residents with incomes below the poverty line, which is 13,762 rubles, was registered in 2000. It totalled 33.2% then.

Tatarstan residents’ income nearly a third of a trillion rubles up

It is noteworthy that the total income of Tatarstan residents in 2021 was 2,156 trillion rubles, which is 304.5 billion more than in 2021 (1,852 trillion rubles). Per capita income amounted to 46,249 rubles a month on average. At the same time, the average salary is a bit higher — 52,088 rubles, which is 15.9% more than in 2021.

Real salaries in 2021 rose by 2.1%, while real disposable incomes (including obligatory payments) did by 13.2%.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Yelizaveta Punsheva

The half of the republic’s workers will see a salary of 100,000 rubles only in 9 years

It should be reminded that in 2022 Tatarstan turned out to be 21st in a rating of Russian regions in salary rise. The starting point was 100,000 rubles.

According to RIA Rating, over 50% of the republic’s workers will start earning 100,000 rubles a month approximately in 9.1 years. A quarter, 25% of the Tatarstan residents, will be able to see 100,000 rubles in 5.2 years. Whereas 75% of the workers will be able to reach such a salary in 12.8 years.