Monument of wooden architecture of 19th century to be restored in Mendeleevsk

Architectural monument in Mendeleevsky district will be adapted for a museum centre



As it became known to Realnoe Vremya, Tatarstan is preparing for repair and restoration work on two cultural heritage sites. One of them is a monument of wooden architecture — the building of the Kokshan Vocational School, which was built at the end of the 19th century in the village of Novy Kokshan, Mendeleevsky district.

Now Glavstroy of the republic is looking for a designer of these works, the initial amount of the contract is 2,022 million rubles. In addition to survey work, restoration work is also included here — they were estimated at 785 thousand rubles, and the development of the project — at 936,7 thousand. The project is to be developed by the end of July this year.

After the monument of antiquity is restored, it will be adapted for modern use — there are plans to make an interactive museum centre here.

Photo: vk.com

Photo: vk.com

The list of works to be performed at the historical site has also been determined: strengthening the basement, partial replacement of walls and partitions, repair and reinforcement of stairs and porches, strengthening and replacement of the roof and roof structure, facade repair, replacement of windows and doors, interior finishing works, installation of heating, ventilation, communication and alarm systems, and others works.



The one-story factory school building was built of pine wood and sheathed with wood between 1874-1893. Funds for its construction were allocated by the owner of the Kokshansky plant, Pyotr Ushkov. By ts style, the building belongs to the provincial branch of Art Nouveau with elements of eclecticism. The main architectural decoration of the school is the mezzanine above the entrance, decorated with carved ornaments and covered with a two-tiered “tent” with a high spire.

Photo: planeta.ru

Before the revolution, there was an elementary school where the children of factory workers studied, and in the Soviet period there was a village school and a club. At the moment, the building is in poor condition — the roof, which has not been restored for many years, needs special repair.



Photo: planeta.ru

The project to restore the section of the Kremlin wall takes three months



Another cultural heritage site also required the development of the restoration project, but already in Kazan — a section of the wall between the North-Western and Tainitskaya towers of the Kremlin. To protect the territory of the fortress, they were built at the end of the 16th century, and since 2016, the Kazan Kremlin Ensemble has been included in the register of cultural heritage objects of federal significance.

The designer is invited to perform engineering surveys in an amount sufficient to repair the wall, with all necessary approvals, obtaining a positive conclusion of the state expertise. For example, the price for conducting engineering surveys at the facility starts from 167,6 thousand rubles. The most expensive will be field surveys and the development of a restoration project — here the initial price is almost 485,6 thousand rubles. The works are to be completed before July of this year.

Photo: Maksim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru

As Realnoe Vremya has already reported, repair and restoration works on the spinning wheel between the North-Western and Tainitskaya towers began last summer. The section of the Kremlin wall will be adapted for modern use. The defense and fortification facility will be included in a general tour of the walls and towers of the Kazan Kremlin and will be opened for display to visitors, and museum and exhibition rooms or small cafes may appear in the towers.



At the same time, in the summer of 2022, the threat of destruction loomed over the connecting two Kremlin towers. By order of the The Main Investment and Construction Department of the Republic of Tatarstan, emergency work has begun to strengthen the section of the wall between. Specialists of Eurostroyholding+ PLC of Vladimir Kazilov are involved in the implementation of the project.

Photo: Maksim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru

Before that, experts determined that due to regular flooding with groundwater and precipitation, the brickwork of the foundation of the 115-meter-long spinning wheel was covered with mold and fungi. In addition, cracks have formed on this part of the Kremlin fence, tearing the masonry, and a gap in the place of the battle course, and other damage.



The last repair and restoration works on the spinning wheel were carried out in 2008-09 — the foundation was strengthened, a grillage was installed on piles, the brick wall cladding was completely replaced and the lining of the chambers was restored.