Number of housing sale transactions increases by 24% in Tatarstan in February

More than 7,1 thousand transactions for the purchase and sale of housing were made in Tatarstan in February, whereas in January — 5,7 thousand. Thus, the number of transactions increased by 24,3% over the month, according to the data of the Office of the Federal Register of the Republic of Tatarstan.



Of the total number of February transactions, 2,4 thousand contracts were registered, 2,1 thousand — using bank mortgages, including land plots. In total, 5,9 thousand mortgage transactions took place in Tatarstan in January.

Last month, 6,2 thousand land purchase and sale transactions were officially registered, of which 916 were in Kazan.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru (archive)

In December 2022, residents of Tatarstan made 7,3 thousand transactions of purchase and sale of housing, in January the reduction was 21,6%.



In Kazan, the demand for secondary housing has decreased by 13,8% by March 2023. The supply of secondary housing in Russia increased by 24,1% compared to the same month in 2022 against the background of falling demand for this category of real estate. The demand for the purchase of apartments in the secondary fund increased by 1,5% compared to January 2023. Demand indicators have decreased by 3,7% over the year.