Tatarstan outrun by five Volga regions in food outlet turnover growth

Turnover of bars, cafes and restaurants in Tatarstan rises by 3,6%

The economically tough 2022 turned out to be more successful for bars, cafes and restaurants in Tatarstan where the industry was just recovering from consequences of COVID-19 restrictions. It should be reminded that they were lifted in the republic almost a year ago. So the turnover of Tatarstan food outlets increased by 3.6% last year compared to 2021, to 54.7 billion rubles.

The sum turned out to be the biggest among 14 Volga Federal District regions. To compare, it is 1.6 times smaller in Samara Oblast, which ranks second in turnover of bars, cafes and restaurants, than in Tatarstan — 34.3 billion rubles. Bashkortostan is the last in the top 3 with 32.4 billion, or nearly 1.7 times less than in neighbouring Tatarstan.

The smallest turnover of bars, cafes and restaurants among the Volga Federal District regions in 2022 was registered in Mordovia — 5,5 billion rubles. It is almost 10 times less than in Tatarstan.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Based on the data of the Russian Statistics Service, Realnoe Vremya made a rating of Volga regions in turnover of bars, cafes and restaurants in 2022:

Tatarstan — 54.7bn rubles; Samara Oblast — 34.3bn rubles; Bashkortostan — 32.4bn rubles; Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 30.24bn rubles; Perm Krai — 29.27bn rubles; Orenburg Oblast — 18.4bn rubles; Saratov Oblast — 17.4bn rubles; Udmurtia — 16.8bn rubles; Kirov Oblast — 13.6bn rubles; Chuvashia — 13.16bn rubles; Penza Oblast — 11.4bn rubles; Ulyanovsk Oblast — 9.3bn rubles; Mari El — 6.38bn rubles; Mordovia — 5.5bn rubles.

In the Volga Federal District in general, the turnover of foot outlets in 2022 grew 4% compared to 2021, to 293 billion rubles, of which Tatarstan accounts for almost one-fifth — 18.7%.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Tatarstan sixth in the Volga District in rise in number of food establishments

Despite the biggest revenue of bars, cafes and restaurants, in terms of their growth in 2022, Tatarstan is not in the top 5 in the Volga Federal District. The republic is outrun by five regions — Samara Oblast, Udmurtia, Mordovia, Perm Krai and Orenburg Oblast.

Samara Oblast ranking second in the Volga District after Tatarstan in turnover of foot outlets leads in their growth. In 2022, it turned out to be 17.3% more than in 2021.

Udmurtia is second in the growth of turnover of bars, cafes and restaurants. The number rose by 8,7% last year, to 16,8% billion rubles. This allowed the republic to be in the top 10 Volga regions in turnover of food establishments. Mordovia is last in the top 3. Over the year, it rose by 7.4% in the republic. Perm Krai (+5.1%) is fourth, Orenburg Oblast (+4.5%) is fifth.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Turnover of bars, cafes and restaurants in 2022 rose in most Volga regions — in 10 out of 14. Besides the above mentioned regions, it is Bashkortostan, Kirov, Nizhny Novgorod and Ulyanovsk oblasts.

Realnoe Vremya made a rating of Volga regions in rise in the turnover of food establishments using the official statistic data in 2022:

Samara Oblast (+17.3%) Udmurtia (+8.7%); Mordovia (+7.4%); Perm Krai (+5.1%); Orenburg Oblast (+4.5%); Tatarstan (+3.6%); Bashkiria (+2.7%); Kirov Oblast (+2.7%); Nizhny Novgorod Oblast (+1.8%); Ulyanovsk Oblast (+1.7%).

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

In the other four regions of the Volga Federal District, the turnover of food outlets in 2022 reduced. The most notable fall was in Saratov Oblast — by 8.3%, to 17.4 billion rubles.

Penza Oblast was second in fallen turnover of bars, cafes and restaurants last year — by 3.9%. Mari El where the figure dropped by 3.5% was third, Chuvashia was fourth (-1.9%).