Farid Mukhametshin on Rais of Tatarstan: ‘Certainly, there were conciliation procedures’

“But I won't disclose the details”



The parliament of Tatarstan does not expect a negative reaction from the federal centre to its decisions on renaming the office of the president of the republic. This was stated by the speaker of the State Council, Farid Mukhametshin, at a press conference with journalists, answering the question about what is expected in the republic after the lawyers of the Federal Assembly considered that Tatarstan must comply with the provisions of federal law No. 414 this year.

“We're not expecting anything," Mukhametshin said. “We did everything the way we had to do — we brought the name of the head of the highest official of the Republic of Tatarstan into line. The constitution no longer has the name “president”.

According to him, the main task in the process of bringing the republican constitution into line with federal legislation has been completed.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maksim Platonov

We have done so as not to oppose ourselves either to the federal centre or to those who do not want to put up with it," he noted.



At the same time, the Constitution of the Republic of Tatarstan still “has (controversial) issues," he noted. They will most likely be considered at the January session.

“If we don't have time to go through all the conciliation procedures, then at the February session," he forecasts.

In conclusion, Mukhametshin admitted that the decision to rename the position to “rais” was agreed with the federal centre.

“Certainly, there were conciliation procedures, but I will not disclose the details," he concluded.

“The design that was announced allows us to move forward”

Deputies of the State Council of Tatarstan approved the new name of the position of the highest official of the region — “Head — Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan” last Friday. Moreover, the new name will be used by the one who will be elected “after the amendments to the constitution of the Republic of Tatarstan come into force”. Thus, the current president of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, retains his status until the end of his term in September 2025.

He stated that “the design that was announced today allows us to move forward”. At the same time, he believes that it is not perfect.

The first president of Tatarstan, State Adviser of the Republic of Tatarstan, Mintimer Shaimiev, assessed the proposed version of the name “Head — Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan” as appropriate. He drew attention to the fact that the proposed name is “suitable for the situation where we live and will live”.