Birth rate in Tatarstan has been declining for nine months

Exactly 3 thousand children were born in October



In Tatarstan, a decrease in the birth rate has been recorded for the ninth month in a row. This year, January was the only month when the number of newborns was higher than in the same period of 2021. In the first month of 2022, 2,875 children were born in the republic — by 1,4% more than in January last year.

In the following months, the birth rate in Tatarstan was falling. According to official statistics, exactly 3 thousand newborns were registered in the republic in October. Compared to the same month last year, this figure has decreased by 10%.

Despite this, according to the results of October, Tatarstan was the first in terms of fertility among 14 regions of the Volga Federal District. For comparison, in Mordovia, 7,4 times fewer newborns were registered this month — 405.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maksim Platonov (archive)

Realnoe Vremya has collected statistics on the birth rate in Tatarstan for the first ten months of 2022:



January — 2,875 (+1,4%);

February — 2,820 (-2,2%);

March — 3,210 (-15,2%);

April — 2,801 children (-14,9%);

May — 2,900 (-11,2%);

June — 3,061 children (-15,4%);

July — 3,197 children (-11,8%);

August — 3,232 children (-10,8%);

September — 3,394 (-9,7%);

October — 3,000 (-10%).

Tatarstan is the leader in the Volga Federal District in terms of fertility, despite its decline

In general, 30,490 children were born in Tatarstan in the first ten months of 2022. This is by 10,4% less than in Januar-October last year.

The decline in the birth rate does not prevent Tatarstan from being the leader in the Volga Federal District. The republic is consistently in first place in terms of the number of newborns. Only neighbouring Bashkiria is close to its indicator — 30,160 children were born there in January-October 2022.

According to the results of ten months, a decrease in the birth rate was recorded in all regions of the Volga Federal District. It fell most noticeably in Kirov Oblast — by 12,2% compared to the same period in 2021. From January to October of this year, 7,566 children were born there.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Rinat Nazmetdinov

The smallest number of newborns in ten months was registered in Mordovia — 3,952. Compared with January-October 2021, the birth rate in this republic decreased by 10,6%.



Realnoe Vremya offers the rating of the regions of the Volga Federal District in terms of fertility by the results of January-October 2022:

Tatarstan — 30,490 (-10,4%);

Bashkiria — 30,160 (-8,2);

Samara Oblast — 20,800 (-9,8%);

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 20,240 (-7,2%);

Perm Krai — 19,526 (-6,6%);

Saratov Oblast — 13,726 (-11%)

Orenburg Oblast — 13,557 (-11,4%)

Udmurtia — 10,743 (-9,8%);

Chuvashia — 8,358 (-10,2%);

Kirov Oblast — 7,566 (-12,2%);

Ulyanovsk Oblast — 7,545 (-10,3%)

Penza Oblast — 7,018 (-10,7%)

Mari El — 4,838 (-10,4%);

Mordovia — 3,952 (-10,6%).

In general, 198,519 children were born in the Volga Federal District in January-October 2022. This is by 9,5% less than in the same period last year.