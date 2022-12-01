Alexander Razuvaev to the Pope: ‘Today we are all Buryats and Chechens’

Pope Francis, commenting on the conflict in Ukraine the other day, said that, perhaps, the most cruel representatives of the Russian troops are people who do not adhere to the Russian tradition — Buryats, Chechens and others. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, replied to this statement that “this is no longer Russophobia, this is a perversion, I don't even know of what level”. Alexander Razuvaev, a well-known financial analyst, Candidate of Economic Sciences and Russian Eurasian, member of the public organisation “Headquarters of the Tatars of Moscow”, expresses his opinion on this in the author's column for Realnoe Vremya.

“What about compensation for the defeat of Constantinople in 1204 — the Vatican Bank will not go bankrupt?"



Chechens and Buryats. What about Tatars? Have you forgotten the Tatars? It's not ok. Tatars, Chechens, Buryats, Bashkirs — the whole merry Horde together with the Russians. But God, if the Pope has forgotten, is with the Russians. By the way, how about compensation for the defeat of Constantinople in 1204, how much interest have accrued there over so many years? Won't the Vatican Bank go bankrupt? The Pope is simply not in the subject that we, Russians, have one tradition, we have a common history, a lot of mixed marriages. Unlike Europe, where almost all beautiful women were burned, we have a union of a man and a woman. God is one — the prophets are different. It is not important in what language and how you pray, but how you live. Representatives of various religions have been living peacefully in our country for centuries — so Genghis Khan himself bequeathed to us in his great Yasa.

It does not matter at all what our country is called — the Russian Federation, USSR, Russian Empire, Moscow Kingdom, or Ulus of Jochi. For me, a Great Russian baptised in Orthodoxy, our Russian Volga and Siberian Tatars, Bashkirs, Kalmyks, Chechens, Yakuts, Koreans, Mongols and Buryats are a hundred times closer than European Christians. We are a single fist, not splayed fingers. We hit hard. And we know perfectly well that we are waging a war against the united Europe in Ukraine.

A reason to think for those who have not yet decided

We remember well that in 1941, not only Germans were on Hitler's side, but also Hungarians, Italians, Spaniards and so on. I don't like alternative history, but I sincerely regret that 800 years ago Batu and Subutai didn't throw Catholic Europe into the sea. It is unclear for what merits the Almighty pitied them. Apparently, he gave them a chance that they didn't take advantage of. Today we are all Russians — Buryats and Chechens.

Well, in conclusion. To the centenary of the USSR. If one part of the citizens of the former USSR is celebrating the 750th anniversary of the founding of the Golden Horde, and the other is talking about the “Horde yoke”, you should probably think about which of us is right? This is important for the future of the peoples in the post-Soviet territories and, perhaps, for the whole world. If we are not a Horde, the West will do us like God — a turtle. This is a reason to think for those in Russia who have not yet decided. Alla birsa!

