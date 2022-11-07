Contractor is looked for in Chelny to build networks of a new Haier plant

To do a public order in seven months

As Realnoe Vremya found out, Tatarstan's Glavstroyinvest is looking for a contractor to build engineering infrastructure for a new Haier plant in Naberezhnye Chelny. A specialised organisation is ready to be offered 463,3 million rubles, the money is going to be allocated from the republican budget.

The contractor must start construction and assembly works in November and deliver the facility until late May 2023.

The contractor will have to build external networks and buildings for water supply, discharge, heat and gas supply outside the plant and then improve the territory. Also, the contractor needs to erect treatment facilities where stormwater will be treated.

It is planned to build energy facilities and lay engineering networks in two stages. The list has over 30 types of various construction and assembly works.

Now Chinese Haier has a washing machine plant in Naberezhnye Chelny. Photo: Sergey Afanasyev/ realnoevremya.ru

Now Chinese Haier has a washing machine plant and several enterprises in Naberezhnye Chelny. Last June, the first foundation stone was laid to a Haier Smart Home fridge and freezer plant in Naberezhnye Chelny.

A smart fridge plant for 4,5 billion rubles

The construction of the new Haier plant for 4,5 billion was going to end in the second quarter this year. The area of the future enterprise is over 34,000 square metres. Around half a million pieces of different equipment will be made here: fridges, freezers and chest freezers. This production site can provide more than 830 people with job.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony of yhe would-be plant, authorities noted that the smart plant will become one of the first projects of the Haier industrial park. At that moment, three plants had already been operating as part of Haier's subsidiary producing TV, washing machines and fridges.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony of yhe would-be plant, authorities noted that the smart plant will become one of the first projects of the Haier industrial park. Photo: the Tatarstan president's press service

This March, after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Chinese company claimed it wasn't going to cease operations in our country and, on the contrary, announced its plans for doubling the output of fridges taking it to 400,000 pieces of this equipment.

Haier started to implement the first three projects in Naberezhnye Chelny in 2014 — investments surpassed 10 billion rubles. About 1,500 jobs were created in the enterprise's companies.