Tatarstan to create a public security operation centre following Russia's president's decree

An operation centre will be set up in Tatarstan to implement the measures provided for by the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin dated October 19 (in order to increase the effectiveness of the activities of senior officials of the country's constituent entities in connection with the introduction of martial law in the territories of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions). The corresponding decree of head of the republic Rustam Minnikhanov is published on the official portal of legal information.

The operation centre, taking into account the current situation and emerging risks, will need to ensure the preparation of proposals:

On carrying out measures to protect the population and territories from natural and man-made emergencies;

To implement measures to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Russia, other troops, military formations, bodies and the needs of the population;

On the implementation of measures to strengthen the protection of public order and ensure public safety, the protection of the military, important state facilities and facilities that ensure the livelihoods of the population;

On the introduction of a special mode of operation of facilities that ensure the functioning of transport, communications and communications, energy facilities, etc.

Decisions of the operational headquarters made within its competence are binding on executive authorities, local self-government bodies, organisations and citizens registered at their place of residence or located on the territory of Tatarstan.

Let us remind that in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, martial law has been introduced since October 20, the decree was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Let me remind you that in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, before their entry into Russia, a martial law regime was already in effect, and now it is necessary to formalise this regime already within the framework of Russian legislation. Therefore, I have signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in these four subjects of the Russian Federation," the head of the state announced.